Will Martinelli finally get his chance to shine against Man United? (Opinion)

Arsenal youngster Gabriel Martinelli impressed when coming off the bench to score against Newcastle, and he could well be in contention to start our next match against Manchester United.

The Brazilian came on to replace Bukayo Saka who had picked up an injury shortly after scoring the opening goal, and Gabi took no time to settle into the match as he scored a sublime volley with only his second touch of the ball.

It was a technical goal, one which took a strong mindset to figure out exactly what to do in the situation, whilst having to sprint into the box to latch onto Takehiro Tomiyasu’s ball.

His latest impression has only backed up previous fans wants of seeing him playing more regularly, and there could well be an opportunity for him this Thursday.

Saka is currently being assessed to figure out what went wrong with him at the weekend, and it remains to be seen whether he will be ready to make his return. Another player who could well be set to miss out is Martin Odegaard, who made his return to the starting line-up against Newcastle, only to disappoint once more.

Should Saka return, I would like to see Martinelli given a role in behind Auba, where the Norwegian was named to play this weekend, although Gabi is believed to prefer to play out wide.

I think he would be suited to playing as a second striker, a role that hasn’t been an option in north London for some time, and would love to see him get his chance to make it his own.

He has that pace and energy, that attacking guile, and can play the role of a shadow striker as opposed to an inside forward which he adopts when out on the wing.

Of course, there is always the chance that Lacazette could come back into the team also, which could well mean that the Frenchman will take Odegaard’s spot in the side. Depending on tests on Saka however, and I’m sure Martinelli would love to take up any role if called upon.

Did Martinelli do enough other than the goal to be considered to start on Thursday?

Patrick