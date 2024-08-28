Will Mead and Wubben-Moy find fitness by Arsenal Women’s first match of the 2024–25 season

Arsenal wrapped up their pre-season tour in the USA with a match against their London and WSL rivals, Chelsea. Expectations were high that the North Londoners would stun Sonia Bompastor, the new Chelsea boss, in her first London derby. But the Blues somehow pulled off a slim victory against our Gunners.

Yes, Arsenal lost, but that doesn’t really show what we can expect from our Gunners. It was just a warm-up match, after all. In fact, Jonas Eidevall chose not to utilise some of his top players, such as Lionesses Beth Mead and Lotte Wubben-Moy.

One may ask, What’s the deal with the England duo not featuring in that warm-up game? Have they been injured? Thankfully, they’re not injured. Arseblog’s Tim Stillman quotes Jonas’ Eidevall as saying, “Beth and Lotte are just precautionary.

“If we have one disappointment from this trip, it is not having the player availability we would have liked to build relationships.”

It’s wonderful that Arsenal made it back from the USA without any new injuries. Hopefully Mead and Wubben-Moy can find fitness in time for our Gunners’ first match of the 2024–25 season against Rangers in the UEFA Women’s Champions League Round 1 qualifiers next week.

