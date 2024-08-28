Will Merino’s arrival at Arsenal give Arteta a chance to rest Declan Rice?

Mikel Merino’s arrival will do wonders for key man.

The official announcement of Mikel Merino’s Arrival to the club is only a matter time with after we struck a deal with Real Sociedad for the Spanish international midfielder last week. A duel winning machine who I very much think will be deployed as our left sided no. 8 due to his left sided bias and knack of arriving late into the box to finish off goalscoring chances.

This deal took a while for us to complete with interests in the Pamplona native dating back to before this summer’s Euros but an official announcement may have been worth waiting for.

The deal is very much done and I think one player who will benefit from this signing is Declan Rice. It’s no secret that the Englishman has played alot of minutes for both club and country recently, the midfielder was ranked 9th last season for the most amount of minutes played by an outfield player in the league last season, second among midfielders in the entire league.

Furthermore he also played over 800+ mins in our UCL campaign as well as in all our cup games. This took it’s toll towards the latter stages of last season with his performance in the loss against villa at home perfectly exemplifying how tiring a lot of games can be.

Having a fully fit Declan Rice could be the difference between three points, and one which is very crucial in this unforgiving league we are. Mikel Merino’s Arrival should do well with managing his minutes and helping us to be more unpredictable with different variations to our game plan. He’s a quality addition that will bring depth and a wealth of options for Mikel Arteta to choose from in the middle if the park.

This is just my opinion, but do you all agree with this or y’all think that the two of them will be paired in Midfield on a regular basis?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.