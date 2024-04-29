Will Miedema’s return help to lift Arsenal Women’s run out to the end of a disappointing season?

Jonas Eidevall received a huge injury boost during Arsenal’s 3-0 victory over Leicester last Sunday afternoon. In the 82nd minute, Vivianne Miedema replaced Alessia Russo. It was a welcome return to the pitch for Miedema after a lengthy layoff due to knee surgery.

The record-breaking Arsenal Women’s top goalscorer had not featured in an Arsenal matchday squad since a 16-minute cameo in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Manchester United, at the Emirates Stadium in February. However, after six match days, she returned to the Arsenal matchday squad and came on as a substitute in the final moments of the victory over Leicester.

The injury that had sidelined her occurred during a Nations League match between her Netherlands national team and Spain. An ACL injury kept her out for most of last year, so this latest injury caused several Gooners to worry that she had aggravated her knee and would need surgery, making her unlikely to play again this season. However, this has not been the case, as the Dutch star has swiftly returned to action.

To avoid aggravating the injury, Arsenal Women’s technical bench will need to monitor her game time for the remaining games of this campaign. After the win over Leicester, when asked about Miedema’s return from injury, Jonas Eidevall said:

“I think you can see the reception that all our players get when they come on. It is great; we are so well supported; it is such an amazing feeling and occasion to be a part of. I think the players feel that; they feel the love from the fans, and that is very nice to see.”

Miedema didn’t come off the bench for Arsenal in yesterday’s 1-1 draw against 9th placed Everton, though Eidevall confirmed that she was fit to play saying “The players that were on the bench were able to come on, but it was about picking the right moment for it.”

Arsenal Women face Manchester City next Sunday, in their penultimate WSL game of the season. Hopefully we may see Miedema come off the bench in that meeting.

What are your thoughts Gooners? Will Miedema’s return help Arsenal’s run out to the end of the season?

