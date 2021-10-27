Will money deny Arsenal the chance to sign this long-term target?

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria has been a long-term target of Arsenal, but they might be unable to afford him.

The Gunners need midfield reinforcements even though they brought in the likes of Martin Odegaard and Albert Sambi Lokonga in the last summer transfer window.

They would lose Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny in January as the duo will represent their countries at the AFCON.

Zakaria will provide more than enough support for their absence if we sign him. However, it seems that won’t happen.

This is because SportBILD journalist Christian Falk admits Arsenal has an interest in him, but he casts doubt over a move to the Emirates because of the club’s finances.

“That is a clear true,” he told BILD when asked if Arsenal are ‘also hot’ for Zakaria.

“There has been interest in the past. Zakaria is on the books of almost every top club in Italy, but he wants the Premier League.

“Arsenal could be a club that can’t afford them anymore but are interested.”

Money makes transfers happen and we have to spend big if we’re serious about landing our top targets.

The current stability and improved performance we enjoy is because we have added the likes of Thomas Partey and Ben White to our squad and Zakaria would make the core of our team even stronger.

Arsenal isn’t the only club looking to sign him and that would make signing him come down to the suitor that offers the most money.