Klopp’s leaving – Will neutrals now cheer Liverpool on for the title instead of Arsenal?

Does Jurgen Klopp’s exit jeopardize Arsenal’s title chances? Of course, it does, now that Klopp has announced he is leaving. “Yes, I have to. I will leave the club at the end of the season,” said Klopp.

“I can understand that that’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it. I love absolutely everything about this club; I love everything about the city; I love everything about our supporters; I love the team; I love the staff. I love everything.

“But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”

And this is what Arteta said about Klopp leaving: “When someone has done what he’s done for that football club and the league, you have to respect that and basically say thank you, because I think he made this league much better, he made every manager better, and he’s made the league much more beautiful and intense,” said Arteta.

Now that it’s evident he’s leaving, the Reds may be encouraged to give him a decent send-off, and in this case, they may want to ensure he exits in style by winning the league. Liverpool players will be eager to play to their full potential in the coming months. Looking at the Premier League standings before this week’s games, as a Gooner, you notice something: the Gunners are 5 points behind Liverpool. The only way the Gunners can win this league is if the Reds’ form drops. In the remaining fixtures, Liverpool must lose at least two more games than Arsenal for the Gunners to win the league.

Interestingly, according to Paul Merson, most supporters who do not support the top four Premier League teams will look at Klopp’s Liverpool story and wish they would end up winning this league title.

This is what Merson said about Klopp winning the league this season: “It is a massive, massive loss for Liverpool; what he (Klopp) has done is put Liverpool back on top again, where for 30-odd years that was not the case,” he wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“They won one (title) in 30. If you are not an Arsenal, Manchester City, or Manchester United fan this year, you’d love to see Liverpool win it.

“They waited 30 years, then won it in lockdown when it was not the same as the poor fans were not allowed to be there.”

Do you think Klopp’s announcement will give Liverpool a boost in the title race?

