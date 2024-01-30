Klopp’s leaving – Will neutrals now cheer Liverpool on for the title instead of Arsenal?

Does Jurgen Klopp’s exit jeopardize Arsenal’s title chances? Of course, it does, now that Klopp has announced he is leaving. “Yes, I have to. I will leave the club at the end of the season,” said Klopp.
“I can understand that that’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it. I love absolutely everything about this club; I love everything about the city; I love everything about our supporters; I love the team; I love the staff. I love everything.
“But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”
And this is what Arteta said about Klopp leaving: “When someone has done what he’s done for that football club and the league, you have to respect that and basically say thank you, because I think he made this league much better, he made every manager better, and he’s made the league much more beautiful and intense,” said Arteta.
Now that it’s evident he’s leaving, the Reds may be encouraged to give him a decent send-off, and in this case, they may want to ensure he exits in style by winning the league. Liverpool players will be eager to play to their full potential in the coming months. Looking at the Premier League standings before this week’s games, as a Gooner, you notice something: the Gunners are 5 points behind Liverpool. The only way the Gunners can win this league is if the Reds’ form drops. In the remaining fixtures, Liverpool must lose at least two more games than Arsenal for the Gunners to win the league.
Interestingly, according to Paul Merson, most supporters who do not support the top four Premier League teams will look at Klopp’s Liverpool story and wish they would end up winning this league title.
This is what Merson said about Klopp winning the league this season: “It is a massive, massive loss for Liverpool; what he (Klopp) has done is put Liverpool back on top again, where for 30-odd years that was not the case,” he wrote in his Sky Sports column.
“They won one (title) in 30. If you are not an Arsenal, Manchester City, or Manchester United fan this year, you’d love to see Liverpool win it.
“They waited 30 years, then won it in lockdown when it was not the same as the poor fans were not allowed to be there.”
Do you think Klopp’s announcement will give Liverpool a boost in the title race?
Daniel O
I’ve always been rooting for them when we were’nt involved, when City were dominating but unfortunately they could only manage to do it once albeit in an odd Covid season. as it stands at the moment though, may the best team win and i hope it’s US. Anyway, all the best to them in other competitions they are fighting for.
I’m not sure there are real neutrals, unless of course you have no allegiance with any team at all. I mean, Man U supporters won’t want City or Liverpool to win it, Liverpool supporters won’t want City to win it, spurs, Chelsea, Hammers etc supporters won’t want us to win it, and so it goes on. Most football ‘neutral watchers’ of football will likely change who they want to win many times in a season based on a lot of reasons, so I don’t think it’s a factor, but I do think Klopp’s announcement will give his team and their fans a massive boost on the season’s outcome.
If we are not winning it, which is most likely at the moment, may this season be the perfect send off for Jk.