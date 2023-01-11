Will Newcastle bid force Arsenal to make a move for Tielemans?

Arsenal may eventually make their first offer for Youri Tielemans to Leicester, and Newcastle may inspire them to do so. For the past year, Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to the Emirates as Arteta’s dream midfielder.

Last summer, Arsenal could have signed the Belgian international for between £25 and £30 million, but they chose not to bid. Many hoped that this winter, Arsenal could buy him for a bargain price, as he is in the final six months of his contract at King Power, but no such hints of this move happening have been dropped.

The only rumour circulating about an Arsenal-Tielemans deal is that he could join as a free agent at the end of the season.

Is it safe to assume that no one else wants Leicester’s midfielder, who is arguably one of the most complete in the Premier League? No,

Newcastle is reportedly one of the teams interested in signing the 25-year-old. Ben Jacobs is aware of Newcastle’s interest in Arsenal’s “dream midfielder” and has suggested that if the Magpies convert their interest into an offer this transfer window, Arsenal may be forced to try to hijack that deal.

“It’s very interesting because we know that Arsenal’s interest in Tielemans hasn’t gone away. The price just hasn’t been right for them historically. So, it would be logical that they would wait for him on a free transfer,” said Jacobs on Give Me Sport.

“But if a club like Newcastle choose to come calling, it changes the dynamic and it forces Arsenal to make a decision. Are they prepared to pay a fee for Tielemans?

“If not, they would have to wait and see whether or not he would go elsewhere mid-season or wait for them to come calling when he’s available on a free transfer.”

Although we all know that bringing in Mudryk is Arteta’s priority, must he wait for someone to move for Tielemans before waking up and moving for a player who can complete his midfield puzzle and remove the anxiety of what happens if either Partey or Xhaka are injured?

Daniel O

