Will Nigeria succeed in their bid to lure Arsenal youngster from England?

Nigeria are claimed to be keen on luring Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka into their international setup, despite his current allegiance.

The 18 year-old has enjoyed an amazing breakthrough season at the Emirates, earning a brand new contract for his troubles.

Saka is being tipped to break into the senior England set-up over the coming 12 months, ahead of the European Championships next summer, but the issue he may have in breaking into the first-team is the question marks over his best position.

The youngster has picked up a number of appearances this season, but having played at left-back, left wing-back, central midfield and on the wing, there is definitely a question mark over how to get the best out of him.

Saying that, he has impressed in each and every role assigned to him this term, despite starting the campaign at the tender age of 17, but has previously expressed his preference to play as a winger.

Gareth Southgate may now have a job on his hands to secure the future of Saka, with the DailyMail claiming that Nigeria look to tempt the wonderkid into their ranks by fast-tracking him into their senior side.

The Eagles have previously succeeded in luring Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses and Ola Aina from the England Youth levels, but with Saka likely to be given a shot in the England senior side in the near future, that job way well be tougher than their previous acquisitions.

Is Saka in line for an England call-up in September for the UEFA Nations League? Will Southgate take warning and sound out Saka about his England future?

Patrick