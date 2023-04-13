Will Nketiah make the team against West Ham?

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their match against West Ham at the weekend as Eddie Nketiah returns to fitness.

The striker filled in well for the injured Gabriel Jesus before he also got struck down by an injury.

Before the setback, he had struggled to displace January signing Leandro Trossard from the team and the Belgian has continued to impress.

90mins reveals Nketiah has been involved in several training sessions this week and could be in the squad to face the Hammers.

However, Jesus is now back to fitness and Trossard is in a good moment. Will Nketiah get a chance against the Irons?

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is at a stage of the season where they need to win all their games and this also means the manager must trust only players that can bring results.

Unless Nketiah has trained very well, we expect him to be on the bench in the game against West Ham.

Because of his Premier League-winning experience, Jesus remains our main attacker and the Brazilian will likely deliver for us if he starts our next few games.

If Arteta cannot field him and Trossard together, the Belgian can enter the games as a substitute instead of Nketiah.