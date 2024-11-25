Will Nwaneri be the next big thing out of Hale End Academy since Saka?

It has been coming for a while now, Ethan Nwaneri has finally announced himself to the Premier League!

The Gunners welcomed back club football with a resounding win against Nottingham Forest. This was exactly what we would’ve been expecting after some time to reflect on our form prior to the international break.

This was a much improved performance against a team that has been punching above their weight this season. We were playing with confidence and class, moving the ball around with fluidity and a certain guile that we have become accustomed to Arsenal in recent seasons.

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring with an emphatic finish back accross the keeper, while our second came minutes into the second half from a Thomas Partey banger from outside the box. While the third one wasn’t as good as the first two, it would’ve been a very special one for the gooners indeed and also for the goal scorer himself, Ethan Nwaneri.

The Hale Ender came on as a 81st minute substitute for Martin Ødegaard and boy did he continue from where he left off. Right off the bat, he threatened the Forest backline with a lovely run, skipping away from a defender before pulling his curler a bit wide of the post. He would continue to push and eventually he got his goal, finishing from a cut back from Raheem Sterling.

Tthat goal meant that the young midfielder has become our second youngest scorer in Premier League history with only Cesc Fràbregas beating him to the record outright. Two years on from his Premier League debut, he could’ve taken that title away from the Legendary Spaniard but Arteta has had to ease him in. With that said however we would’ve been far much better in Ødegaard’s absence with him in the side.

Our hopes will be that he becomes the next Hale Ender since Bukayo Saka to establish and propel himself to stardom as an Arsenal player, We’ve had the likes of Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah breaking into the Arsenal squad in recent years, but none of them showed that consistency like Saka did. Hopefully Nwaneri will follow his foot steps into Arsenal Stardom!

Will Nwaneri be the next big thing out of Academy since Saka?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.