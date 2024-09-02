Will Arsenal’s injury problems mean it’s time for Arteta to unleash Ethan Nwaneri?

If there was one signing that many of us Arsenal fans believed would be an instant success at the Emirates Stadium this season, it was Mikel Merino. Arsenal’s left-hand side has struggled significantly since Granit Xhaka’s departure.

Declan Rice has done well there, but a game like the one against Villa exposed him. Immediately after his unveiling last Tuesday, some Gooners expressed their desire for Merino to start in the Brighton game this weekend. However, as confirmed on Friday, the Spaniard sustained an arm injury in training after colliding with Gabriel. There is conjecture that he will be out for at least the next six weeks, which should worry Arsenal fans about their midfield squad depth.

Last season, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe were the backup midfielders, but they left, and their replacement is now also injured. However, given the current state of the Arsenal squad, Ethan Nwaneri could potentially benefit greatly from the opportunity in Arsenal’s midfield.

The Hale End star impressed this summer, appearing for Arsenal’s senior team as an 8 or a 10. He looked unfazed when he played against Premier League opponents such as Manchester United and Bournemouth. The majority of Gooners who watched him play believed he was ready to break into Arteta’s team and play a significant role in the 2024-25 season.

Despite Mikel Merino’s unfortunate injury, it has presented an unexpected opportunity for Ethan Nwaneri to shine. Arteta and Edu did show they put a lot of trust in him by letting Vieira and Smith Rowe leave, and he proved in preseason that he is ready. As we await Mikel Merino’s debut, it’s time for Nwaneri to make his mark.

Sam P

