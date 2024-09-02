Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Will Arsenal’s injury problems mean it’s time for Arteta to unleash Ethan Nwaneri?

If there was one signing that many of us Arsenal fans believed would be an instant success at the Emirates Stadium this season, it was Mikel Merino. Arsenal’s left-hand side has struggled significantly since Granit Xhaka’s departure.

Declan Rice has done well there, but a game like the one against Villa exposed him. Immediately after his unveiling last Tuesday, some Gooners expressed their desire for Merino to start in the Brighton game this weekend. However, as confirmed on Friday, the Spaniard sustained an arm injury in training after colliding with Gabriel. There is conjecture that he will be out for at least the next six weeks, which should worry Arsenal fans about their midfield squad depth.

Last season, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe were the backup midfielders, but they left, and their replacement is now also injured. However, given the current state of the Arsenal squad, Ethan Nwaneri could potentially benefit greatly from the opportunity in Arsenal’s midfield.

The Hale End star impressed this summer, appearing for Arsenal’s senior team as an 8 or a 10. He looked unfazed when he played against Premier League opponents such as Manchester United and Bournemouth. The majority of Gooners who watched him play believed he was ready to break into Arteta’s team and play a significant role in the 2024-25 season.

Despite Mikel Merino’s unfortunate injury, it has presented an unexpected opportunity for Ethan Nwaneri to shine. Arteta and Edu did show they put a lot of trust in him by letting Vieira and Smith Rowe leave, and he proved in preseason that he is ready. As we await Mikel Merino’s debut, it’s time for Nwaneri to make his mark.

  1. It wouldn’t shock me if Merino isn’t actually injured. Two week training with Arteta is far more beneficial than a few friendly international games for Merino

    Reply

  2. While he did well in preseason, that is not a very sound basis for proving he is ready for the PL regular season at Arsenal standards. He may be close and I would have to defer to MA’s judgment if he starts but regardless imo having another overwhelmingly attacking player in place of Rice would not be the answer against Spuds. I expect Jorginho to start against Spuds.

    Reply

  3. I think it more likely that Ethan would be gently eased into service rather than ‘unleashed’, and not against Spurs for sure.

    Reply

  4. In my opinion, Xhaka’s position requires a duel-winning box-to-box midfielders with excellent positioning skills

    It seems more suited to a highly-experienced left-footed DM like Xhaka, Zinchenko, Merino and Lewis-Skelly

    It might be easier for Nwaneri to be Odegaard’s understudy first, because he’s an attacking midfielder

    Reply

    2. @Gai well said
      Merino inury a very big blow considering the number of games Arsenal have. Their rigour in training needs to be managed well. That’s how Timber was affected start of the season. Our hope now is that Pathey shouldn’t be injured. Arteta better start trying White or Timber in the middle.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

