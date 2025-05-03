Will Ousmane Dembele be fit enough to face Arsenal in Paris next week?

Ousmane Dembélé was the decisive figure in Paris Saint-Germain’s recent Champions League clash with Arsenal, scoring the only goal of the match to hand the French champions a valuable away victory. The Parisians were determined to secure a win in London, and Dembélé’s early strike proved to be enough to give them the upper hand in the tie.

The winger has been in superb form since the beginning of 2025 and has already played a key role in helping PSG secure the Ligue 1 title. With their domestic campaign effectively concluded, the club’s focus has now shifted entirely to conquering Europe, and they are currently in a strong position to progress further in the competition after the first leg against Arsenal.

Dembélé, who has become a mainstay in PSG’s starting eleven, was unable to complete the full match against Arsenal, having limped off before the final whistle. It has since been confirmed that the player has sustained an injury, although the full extent and timeline of his recovery remain uncertain. However, as reported by the Daily Mail, the injury appears to be more serious than initially anticipated, placing his availability for the return leg in doubt.

Should Dembélé miss the crucial second leg, it could significantly impact PSG’s attacking threat, which would be a welcome development for Arsenal. His pace, creativity and goal-scoring ability have made him a standout performer, and his potential absence could tip the balance in Arsenal’s favour as they aim to overturn the deficit.

In contrast, Arsenal are expected to be boosted by the return of Thomas Partey, whose presence in midfield offers a valuable combination of composure, defensive solidity and experience in big matches. His return could provide the lift Mikel Arteta’s side needs as they prepare for what will be a pivotal fixture in their season.

While Dembélé’s injury presents a challenge for PSG, it offers Arsenal an opportunity they will be eager to seize in their pursuit of a place in the final of the Champions League.