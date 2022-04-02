Will Patrick Vieira do Arsenal a favour on Monday?

Vieira v Arteta round two! But will an Arsenal legend help us out this time?

Nothing says ‘welcome back from the international break’ than an away trip to Selhurst Park to face an Arsenal legend and former first team player and his current team!

Yes, the time has come for round two of Mikel Arteta versus Patrick Vieira and Crystal Palace versus Arsenal.

Unfortunately though we will be on last in the round of Premier League fixtures this weekend, well we have waited two weeks for a game so another few days won’t matter.

But we go into the remaining games with our first tough test.

Where we know from previous seasons and meetings with the Eagles that a trip down South to Selhurst Park is not always an easy place to go, especially as the way their fans get behind the team from the first to the last whistle, and with the way Vieira has set up the team and made them very competitive and more solid at times this season.

Well, given that they beat Spurs 3-0 at home back in September we will want to make sure that we are the ones with that winning scoreline or similar, so that we don’t face the same fate as our North London rivals.

And given that last time out in the home game the tie ended in a 2-2 draw at the Emirates, where really the game could have gone either way, but we know that it will be tough and both teams have two managers who are passionate about the game and have experience on the pitch, yet both men also seem to have a dressing room who want to play for them and the fans.

As we know nothing less than the three points will be good enough for Arsenal in our fight for a top four place and maybe, just maybe, after Palace look secure yet again in the league this season, Vieira can do us a favour and give us all three points.

I mean with a comfortable win for our boys of course 😁 where our boys ensure they will be bringing those three points back to North London, without really having to exert much energy to tick off yet another win!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_