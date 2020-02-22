Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang finally sign a new Arsenal deal?

Arsenal is a club in transition and Mikel Arteta has done a great job in stabilizing the team since he was made their new manager, however, I expect more changes to happen at the end of this season and one change that most fans are anticipating will happen has to be the future of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese attacker has been Arsenal’s best striker for the past two seasons, but his current deal will expire at the end of next season.

Aubameyang is too valuable for Arsenal to allow to leave the club on a free transfer and there is a high likelihood that the Gunners would want to cash in on him when this season ends.

Arsenal has reportedly offered him a new deal, but he isn’t willing to commit his future to the North London side yet. With the team struggling under Unai Emery at the time I can understand why he wouldn’t want to have agreed on a new deal then.

With age no longer on his side, Aubameyang will have his mind on winning more trophies as a professional player, and that could affect his decision to either extend his current deal with us or not.

If Arsenal succeeds in winning the Europa League or FA Cup, Aubameyang may sign an extension to his current Arsenal deal.

If the Gunners also secure qualification for the Champions League next season, it would be hard for him to justify leaving Arsenal.

However, if Arsenal fails to win a trophy and also fails to qualify for European competition next season, I believe that Aubameyang will leave the Emirates for a more successful European team and he would be justified in doing that.

It basically means that there is unlikely to be a decision made until the summer and then it will depend on whether Arsenal is at a point where it will challenge for major honours next season.

An article from Ime