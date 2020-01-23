Will pundits turn on Man Utd fans like they did Arsenal fans?

The atmosphere is now toxic at Man Utd, will pundits turn on them like they did Arsenal fans?

When Granit Xhaka had his meltdown in reaction to Arsenal fans the pundits went haywire, they turned on the fans, they went after AFTV (no complaints from me with that though) and they went after the fans in the stadium.

This went way back to the Arsene Wenger days, Arsenal fans became the favourite kicking toy for pundits all over the place.

Well, the Arsenal fans are calm now but the Man Utd fans are not.

These comments from former United star Darren Fletcher confirm that,

“The scenes in the stadium weren’t good,” said Fletcher per the BBC

“The chanting, the atmosphere really turned toxic for the first time.”

Last night I watched the last 30 minutes of the United game and you could clearly hear the crowd displeasure and after the game I went to one of the bigger Man Utd fan tv channels on YouTube, Full Time Red Devils and it reminded me of AFTV when Arsenal took a humbling.

I will admit that they are not yet at the stage that Arsenal fans got to but it is coming, anyone can see that now.

So, it is going to be very interesting to see how all the United supporting media darlings react to United fans going into meltdown, I mean, you now have them using the C word on TV. Imagine their reaction if Arsenal fans did that.

Live on T.V 😂 "Woodward is a c*nt"pic.twitter.com/drAMP6VKb4 — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 23, 2020

You are about to witness a huge amount of hypocrisy, I predict that the media will not turn on United fans anywhere near how they did Arsenal fans.

United fans will be just as vocal, they will have the same complaints about their manager being out of his depth, the owners, recruitment policy etc, so surely we should see the same vitriolic attack on United fans that we saw so often against Arsenal fans.

Yeah, I know, it is being naive to expect the same treatment.