Will pundits turn on Man Utd fans like they did Arsenal fans?

The atmosphere is now toxic at Man Utd, will pundits turn on them like they did Arsenal fans?
When Granit Xhaka had his meltdown in reaction to Arsenal fans the pundits went haywire, they turned on the fans, they went after AFTV (no complaints from me with that though) and they went after the fans in the stadium.
This went way back to the Arsene Wenger days, Arsenal fans became the favourite kicking toy for pundits all over the place.
Well, the Arsenal fans are calm now but the Man Utd fans are not.
These comments from former United star Darren Fletcher confirm that,
“The scenes in the stadium weren’t good,” said Fletcher per the BBC
“The chanting, the atmosphere really turned toxic for the first time.”
Last night I watched the last 30 minutes of the United game and you could clearly hear the crowd displeasure and after the game I went to one of the bigger Man Utd fan tv channels on YouTube, Full Time Red Devils and it reminded me of AFTV when Arsenal took a humbling.
I will admit that they are not yet at the stage that Arsenal fans got to but it is coming, anyone can see that now.
So, it is going to be very interesting to see how all the United supporting media darlings react to United fans going into meltdown, I mean, you now have them using the C word on TV. Imagine their reaction if Arsenal fans did that.
Live on T.V 😂
"Woodward is a c*nt"pic.twitter.com/drAMP6VKb4
— UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) January 23, 2020
You are about to witness a huge amount of hypocrisy, I predict that the media will not turn on United fans anywhere near how they did Arsenal fans.
United fans will be just as vocal, they will have the same complaints about their manager being out of his depth, the owners, recruitment policy etc, so surely we should see the same vitriolic attack on United fans that we saw so often against Arsenal fans.
Yeah, I know, it is being naive to expect the same treatment.
Ceballos wants to end his loan spell in order to get more first team football elsewhere, and it’s been rumored that Chelsea and Tottenham and Leicester wants him.
If he can show his capabilities at the upcoming FA Cup game, I think Arteta could start him ahead of Ozil in Burnley
I hope the media keep adding fuel to the fire at Man United, so we can capitalize on their nervous breakdown
Fair point indeed gotanidea. They slip down the league as we zip past them on the way up. That has a nice ring to it!🤞
Matviyenko’s agent Yuriy Danchenko told Ukrainian media: “My colleagues and I have been constantly in contact with representatives of the Arsenal, and have meetings.
“The Gunners’ hierarchy have already contacted [Shakhtar], and we hope that these negotiations will succeed.” I pray this is true, I watched the boy played against city and I remember telling my friend a city fan that the boy has load of talent.
I don’t know anything about him, Lenohappy, except he’s young… but as it appears Mikel is impressed, so that’s got to be a good sign!
Sue,It look like a done deal because the boy just like Arsenal instagram page, where’s kev when we need him the most, the report said he will cost 30million.
I just saw on Twitter, we’re considering a bid of 15m… yet they want 25-30m… will we miss out through being tight?!!
I agree – Where is Kev??!
All I can say is – I bet Quantic Dream had a blast watching the stand last night! 😝
I will be really disappointed if Ceballos leave, I mean it’s not like we have a better player in that position. We need him especially at this stage.
“they went after AFTV (no complaints from me with that though)”
Maybe justarsenal.com needs attacking next? They’re doing exactly the same as AFTV are they not? Fans expressing their opinions, that are often very emotional, especially in the aftermath of a game. How is AFTV creating a toxic atmosphere, yet this site isn’t? Should fans not speak the truth anymore? Pretend everything has been going great at Arsenal? The hypocrisy is staggering!
Too many these days want to live under some kind of facist utopia, well not for me thank you!
Really? please show me one, just one article where we have written for a player to F off or used the C word etc just one out of the tens of thousands of articles we have written in the ten years this site has been live. I, on the other hand, can produce over 100 AFTV videos doing the exact same thing. To compare JustArsenal to AFTV for toxicity is an insult and I am surprised you have gone down that road.
I watched some of it… their fans couldn’t wait to leave, was like a ghost town at the end, minus the tumbleweed 😝
I loved it, and long may it continue!