Will quarantining players affect Arsenal’s bid to win the Community Shield?

Arsenal has reportedly had their training plans affected by some of their players needing to be quarantined following their return to the UK.

The Gunners face Liverpool this weekend in the Community Shield less than a month since they played their last competitive game.

The Gunners earned the right to play in the season’s curtain-raiser after they won the FA Cup last season.

However, some of their players who have also earned the right to play for the first trophy of the season might miss the showpiece, most notably Emiliano Martinez.

The Argentinean was the hero as Arsenal ended their last campaign in fine fashion and he is expected to battle with Bernd Leno for the number one spot in the team next season.

However, he has just returned from a mini-holiday in Portugal and has to quarantine for the next 14 days.

This will see him miss the weekend game. He isn’t the only player that will miss the game with Sun Sport claiming that up to four Arsenal players might need to be quarantined and miss the game including soon to be announced, Gabriel.

Mikel Arteta will miss Martinez, but the club’s first choice Leno is available for selection again and the German might get his shirt back with a fine performance in the game.