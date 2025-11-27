Will Raya become the next Premier League keeper to win FIFA Best award?

David Raya has earned back-to-back Golden Glove awards in the Premier League and is now aiming for a third consecutive achievement this season. Since his arrival at Arsenal from Brentford, the Spanish goalkeeper has delivered consistently strong performances and continues to indicate that his peak may still be ahead. His composure and technical ability have been key factors in reinforcing Arsenal’s defensive solidity across all competitions. His journey from Brentford to becoming a central presence at Arsenal demonstrates determination and professional growth.

Leadership and Influence at Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has described him as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, a view reflected in his status as the undisputed starter for the Arsenal manager. Raya has built an effective understanding with the club’s backline, contributing significantly to their reputation as one of the most resilient defensive units in the league. His development has been steady and impressive, and his growing experience is expected to enhance his influence even further as the season progresses. His consistency, confidence and ability to deliver in high-pressure moments have made him an essential figure in Arsenal’s ambitions.

International Recognition and FIFA Nomination

Raya’s impact is not limited to the English top flight. His form has gained recognition beyond the Premier League, and he has now been shortlisted for the Goalkeeper of the Year at the FIFA The Best awards. According to Arsenal Media, the Spaniard is in contention for The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper honour alongside several highly respected competitors. The report notes that the previous four winners of the award have all been Premier League goalkeepers, a pattern that raises the possibility of Raya adding his name to the list. This nomination underlines the quality of his performances since joining Arsenal and highlights the broader recognition of his contribution to the club’s progress.

With another Golden Glove pursuit underway and a prestigious international award within reach, the question posed by the report remains relevant. Could he be the next goalkeeper from the Premier League to claim this global accolade?