Will Reiss Nelson ever get a run in the Arsenal first team?

A lot of people think that Reiss Nelson hasn’t played much, but he should’ve. It could be just me, but there are times when I believe that only limited game time is preventing him from exploding.

That brings up game time. The 24-year-old has promised to fight for his spot at the Emirates Stadium and make the most of his chances.

Last Sunday, the Gunners lost 2-0 to Liverpool. Surprisingly, it was only he winger’s fourth start of the season. In and of itself, that loss hurt Nelson’s hopes of getting into the Arsenal team. Mikel Arteta would have no doubt thought of putting him on the left wing if they had won.

Some might say that he would be better off going on loan from Arsenal, but the Hale End graduate says that might not be the case.

Nelson said in the Standard, when asked if he was more interested in playing regularly or going on loan, “Yeah,”

“I have said this before, but Arsenal is my club since I was eight years old. Of course, I want to be playing much more than I am right now.

“It’s good to be coming off the bench, but I want to be starting. I feel like I am proving myself every day in training, so with this momentum, I want to go on and keep playing more.

“I signed my contract; I am here now, and I have just got to prove to the boss that I deserve more minutes.

“Like I said, when I get chances to play, I can prove myself and show everyone what I can do.”

Since Gabriel Martinelli is having a bad time, it will be interesting to see if Nelson stays in Arteta’s starting eleven when Arsenal play next. Having said that, do you think Nelson will ever be able to break into this Arsenal team and one day play every week?

Daniel O

