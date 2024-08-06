Will returning England stars play Arsenal’s next game?

They reached the final of Euro 2024 in Germany and deserved more time off for their efforts in England’s success in the competition.

This means they missed the tour of the United States, during which Mikel Arteta’s side played some games and tested themselves against tough opponents.

Arsenal is now back in England, and they have two more pre-season games to play before the Premier League season gets underway.

The first of those matches will be played tomorrow against Bayer Leverkusen, and their fans expect a star-studded team to be on display.

As the new term nears, Arsenal must step up their preparations, and the next two games are expected to be more intense.

However, will the England stars who just returned play any part in the match against Leverkusen?

A report in The Sun claims each of them will face late fitness tests to determine if they are in the right condition to play.