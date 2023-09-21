Could rotating Goalkeepers actually work for Arsenal?

Most Arsenal fans would have been expecting Aaron Ramsdale to be on the starting team sheet on Wednesday night, but after a great performance against Everton on the weekend, Arteta opted to stay with David Raya In goal and Ramsdale on the bench.

A big call from Arteta had some Arsenal fans worried and confused why Ramsdale, who arguably was one of the main reasons we got back into the Champions League, wasn’t starting our first game back in UCL in 7 years. But Arteta like always, seemed to have a plan.

David Raya who had an impressive debut for Arsenal against Everton last weekend walked away form that game with a clean sheet. Looking comfortable in the colours of red and white, he began his time with Arsenal with a win. Raya who had a great season with Brentford last season, looked like he had something to prove to the Arsenal fans and anyone who had doubted him.

Starting in his first Champions League game, Raya looked to be in complete control the whole game against PSV, saving 4 shots on target and thumping almost pin-point accurate passes up the field. Playing a full 90 minutes and having 58 touches throughout the game. He looked like he’d been playing at Arsenal forever.

Raya is really good with his feet, almost playing as an 11th outfield player, helping take pressure off his backline and gives more options to work the ball around the field, spreading play. Completing 5 high claims and most importantly, walking away with another clean sheet in just his second start for the club, which has got some Arsenal fans asking the question “who is our number one?”.

Arteta was asked in his post-match press conference why he picked Raya to start over Ramsdale and he said this “It’s the belief that I had in the team that I wanted to play with the expected opponent. Not only that, the changes that we made with all the players, it was for the same reason” Via Arsenal.com

Raya clearly brings something different to the team than Ramsdale and has had the perfect start to life at Arsenal, but does he deserve to start over Ramsdale? Keeping Goalkeepers happy can be a hard task because they never want to be second choice and its not common for a manger to rotate goalkeepers often, but could it work at Arsenal? Could we see Ramsdale starting some games and Raya starting others? It’s a risky move from Arteta and could end with one of them feeling unwanted.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Do you think rotating Goalkeepers often can work?

Daisy Mae

