Will Saka be available to face Bournemouth this weekend?

Bukayo Saka’s fitness is a significant concern for Arsenal ahead of their match against Bournemouth this weekend.

The Gunners brought him back to the Emirates earlier than expected after he picked up an injury during England’s match against Greece.

This marks the second consecutive international break in which an Arsenal player has returned with an injury. In September, Martin Odegaard suffered an issue during the international window, and the Norwegian has yet to return to action.

Saka’s potential absence against the Cherries would be a setback for Arsenal, as the young star has been in outstanding form, registering seven assists in seven league games this season.

However, Four Four Two reports that there is a strong chance he will be fit to play, as the injury was not considered serious.

England’s manager indicated that Saka was sent home as a precautionary measure, suggesting Arsenal could have him available to start the game against Bournemouth.

Saka is one of our most important players, and we need him on the pitch in our matches. Hopefully, he will be back in the Bournemouth game.

