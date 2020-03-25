Will Saka return to winger role when Tierney returns?

Bukayo Saka has become a fans favourite at Arsenal this season, but having utilised the left-back role in the absence of Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac, he could be set for a bit-part role.

The 18 year-old has been a consistent bright spark in a tumultuous campaign, and has raised himself in standings when continuing to impress in a new role, and should find himself amongst the nominations for Arsenal Player of the Year.

Rio Ferdinand claimed that he could well find himself sidelined thanks to the return of Tierney to fitness of late, but I would argue that he will simply return to his more favoured role on the wing.

The former England defender seemed to claim that Arsenal may have to play Tierney after splashing out on him last summer, and while KT has done nothing wrong on or off the pitch, Saka has done more in the role this term. Rio said: “He is going to have to fight Tierney for a position because he’s an investment they have paid. Are they going to have to play him?”

He could well find himself having to battle with Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Aubameyang, Reiss Nelson and Mesut Ozil for match minutes now in the future.

For me, Saka is by far the most exciting player that we have played this season, and he and Aubameyang would be starting in any and every key match left this season.

I hope that the youngsters contract issues with the club can be sorted out sooner rather than later, and that this will not hamper his influence on the remainder of the campaign as we look to climb back into the European spots this term.

