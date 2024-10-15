Will Saka’s injury scare make Arsenal start looking for a top class backup?

Arsenal has devised a strategy to mitigate the challenges posed by Bukayo Saka’s absence. The Englishman may have sustained an injury while on international duty.

In England’s 2-0 loss against Greece last week, he was replaced early in the second half after appearing to experience pain in his leg while attempting to cross the ball. He then returned to Arsenal for further evaluation; there has been no information about the severity of the injury, but Interim England manager Lee Carlsley said Saka’s ailment was not significant, and they simply did not want to risk it.

If Bukayo Saka is available for Saturday’s game against Bournemouth, we can expect him to start. It is worth mentioning that the Arsenal technical bench has attempted to manage his game time this season since he has been subbed off around six times. And Arsenal further intends to exercise caution when it comes to relying too heavily on him.

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Manchester United scout Mick Brown revealed that discussions regarding strengthening the right wing have already taken place. He stated that there have already been discussions about how to handle injuries. Apparently, the Gunners aim to have backups for every player. While the 23-year-old is currently available to play, Brown says the club would aim to protect him more in the future.

“I’m sure they’re already looking to strengthen in that position,” Brown said. “I’ve heard the Arsenal hierarchy have held discussions about what happens if certain players get injured, and that includes Saka.

“They want to get to a point where they have a solid backup for every player in their starting XI.

“Long-term, they’ll be planning to strengthen in every position.

“But that applies to Saka certainly, because a winger who’s always looking to take people on is always likely to get a whack and pick up a knock.

“This latest blow isn’t so serious, they hope, but with the way he plays, he’ll always pick up these little issues.

“He may always be available at the moment, but I know the club are planning for what happens if that isn’t the case any longer.“

Saka has been an important player for Arsenal year after year, and in 10 games this season, he has two goals and seven assists. Saka’s remarkable performances and impressive stats have propelled Arsenal to new heights.

As Brown suggests, let’s hope he can sustain his fitness until Edu secures a capable backup.

