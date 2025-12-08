Will Saliba be fit for the Champions League game against Club Brugge?

William Saliba has missed Arsenal’s recent matches, even though the issue that ruled him out was initially not regarded as serious. Mikel Arteta had expected the defender to be absent for only one game, yet the Frenchman has now missed three in succession. His continued absence has arrived at a difficult moment for Arsenal, as Cristhian Mosquera has also been injured, joining Saliba and Gabriel on the treatment table. This situation has underlined that despite the often praised depth within the squad, Arsenal remain only a few injuries away from a defensive concern, a pattern that has been evident in previous seasons.

Growing Pressure on Arsenal’s Defence

Supporters have become increasingly uneasy about the simultaneous loss of Saliba and Gabriel, whose presence, positioning and control have been central to the team’s defensive strength. The absence of Saliba in particular has affected stability at the back, and fans are eager to see him return to action as soon as possible. Arteta continues to work with the players available to him, urging adaptability and concentration, but the loss of the Frenchman has clearly been significant, and his recovery is urgently needed. As Arsenal navigate this demanding period, every selection decision has taken on added importance, especially with crucial fixtures approaching.

Hopes for Saliba’s Return Against Club Brugge

As preparations intensify for the Champions League match against Club Brugge, there is renewed optimism about a potential boost for the squad. According to Standard Sport, Saliba could be ready to feature in the forthcoming fixture. The report states that he is still not believed to have sustained a serious injury and that confidence remains in his near-term return. Arsenal need a strong performance, and the Belgian side is fully capable of causing problems if important players are absent. Securing a victory is vital, and the possibility of Saliba rejoining the team provides welcome encouragement at a time when defensive options have been stretched.