Will Saliba be fit to play against Aston Villa?

Arsenal face a significant challenge this weekend as they prepare for their match against Aston Villa, and their preparations have been complicated by the growing list of injury absentees. William Saliba is among the key players currently unavailable, having missed the previous game due to an injury from which he has yet to recover. His absence was particularly noticeable, and the situation presents a major concern for a team already dealing with defensive setbacks. With Gabriel sidelined until the new year, the pressure to restore stability at the back has intensified.

Saliba’s Absence Adds Pressure Ahead of Villa Clash

The upcoming match against Villa represents one of the toughest tests Arsenal are likely to face this season. Villa are widely regarded as one of the most in-form clubs in Europe and have developed a reputation for halting the progress of top teams. Their momentum and confidence pose a serious threat, meaning Arsenal must be at their very best to secure a positive result. Having Saliba available would provide a significant boost, as his presence in defence often elevates the confidence of the entire team. His composure, physicality and leadership have made him indispensable, and the uncertainty surrounding his fitness has created understandable anxiety among supporters.

As the match draws closer, the need for clarity increases. Arsenal requires assurance that at least one of their defensive leaders will be ready, particularly with such a high-stakes fixture looming. However, the current indications suggest that the situation remains unresolved.

Arteta Provides Cautious Update

When asked about Saliba’s condition, Mikel Arteta offered a measured response. As cited by Hayters, he said, “That is the one that is more complicated, but again we have another test today to see where we are with him. We need to know because the feeling that he had after the game and yesterday, we need to corroborate with what happens with all the testing that we do today.”

Arteta’s comments underline the uncertainty surrounding Saliba’s availability. Arsenal will hope that the tests bring positive news, but for now, the defender remains a major doubt for a match in which his influence could prove decisive.