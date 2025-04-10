Will Sporting Club insist on making €100m from Arsenal for Gyokeres?

Arsenal has had a longstanding interest in Victor Gyokeres, and the Gunners could make a move to add him to their squad this summer. Mikel Arteta’s side needs new attacking options and has been linked with several players, including the highly-rated Gyokeres.

The Swedish striker has been in excellent form in the Portuguese league, and his goalscoring record has been pivotal in helping Sporting challenge for the title this season. Since last summer, Arsenal has been closely monitoring his progress, with hopes of securing his services. However, Sporting has made it clear that any potential suitor would need to trigger Gyokeres’ €100 million release clause.

The Portuguese club is well aware of the growing interest in their star forward from several top European clubs. As a result, they are pushing to maximise the value of his potential departure. With the transfer market becoming increasingly inflated, signing a world-class striker like Gyokeres is bound to come at a premium price.

While Sporting had previously been adamant that only his release clause would be sufficient to secure a transfer, reports from Sport Witness suggest that Arsenal might not need to pay the full €100 million. According to these reports, the Gunners could succeed in signing Gyokeres for a fee closer to €70 million, as Sporting may be willing to negotiate and not insist on the full release clause being met.

Gyokeres is widely regarded as one of the top forwards in the world at present, and it is anticipated that he will make a move this summer. Given the fierce competition for his signature, Arsenal must be prepared to invest heavily to bring him to the Emirates. With the Gunners already targeting a striker to bolster their attack, securing Gyokeres would be a major coup for the club if they can negotiate the right deal.

