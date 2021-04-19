Will Stan Kroenke get his dream of his Arsenal Super League franchise?

Stan Pimps Us Out by Dan
The cruel irony?
The man who in approx. 15 years has managed a couple of interviews with the English press, is at the core of the whole concept of the Super League.
To clarify, on those two occasions he handpicked the newspaper and the questions to get out of communicating with fans at an shareholders meeting. At AGM meetings, instead of speaking, our owner would have one of his employees direct the audience to the article for answers.
Make no mistake, Mr Kroenke as a business man is brilliant, that can’t be denied.
If he ever walks away, he will leave Arsenal a richer asset than before he arrived, and personally will have made a massive profit on his investment. Football fans of course don’t care about that if their team is failing on the pitch. Ultimately the American’s business model is not to care what his customers think.
There are gooners (including on JustArsenal) who defend our owner. To me it’s as simple as; look where we were when he gained power on our board, then look at where we are now.
Under his stewardship we have had our worst prem finish in 25 years.
He’s never reacted to failure with any urgency. When we were building a young squad who just needed some leadership to challenge for the title, he sold Adebayor, Touré, Clichy and Nasri to rivals. That never happened under David Dein.
When it was clear we had regressed to only challenging for the top 4, he allowed Van Persie to go to Old Trafford.
Even when we eventually stopped qualifying for the Champions League, Sanchez moved to Manchester, the Ox moved to Liverpool.
In the last few winter windows, Liverpool brought VVD and United bought Bruno Fernandes in response to struggling.
The three times we have been stuck mid table in January, we could only afford loans. This year we actually prioritised slashing the wage bill, despite our worst start in decades.
The occasional big transfer is always too late when the damage has been done. If you go to a restaurant every week, you don’t shake the Chef’s hand if he cooks your steak correctly once every month
I would be amazed if any readers still can’t see his true motives after Arsenal confirmed they are one of 6 Prem clubs to sign up for a Super League.
It’s a step closer to his ambition of turning the Gunners into the other sport companies in his portfolio.
Essentially, he’s always wanted us to adopt the US model. Zero promotion, zero relegation, zero pyramid, you simply get rewarded for being a franchise.
No matter the Gunners results. We could lose every game in the Super League and be bottom of the Prem, but we will always be in the Super League as one of the 15 ‘ founding members’
There’s an irony that out of the traditional ‘big six’ in the UK, four of them might realistically not even finish in the top 4 this season.
Early plans are that there would be some sort of pyramid system to reward every year 5 annual qualifiers, although what that criteria is remains sparse.
The 6 Prem representatives are locked in, so even if a Leicester were champions the ‘founding members’ might argue they don’t want another English representative.
You can’t base a pyramid on domestic performances if the FA, La Liga, Serie A and UEFA follow through with their threat of banning anyone who tries to start up this new League. Technically it’s a breach of those association rules to start up their own competition without permission.
FIFA could even stop any Super League player from competing at a World Cup! That’s the cards that those governing bodies hold.
That’s why though, each club has been ensured 350 million to compete (that’s before other revenue).
While Sky Sports can’t now bid for TV rights after being so vocal on the concept, there will be a network or two in the Middle East and Asia who will pay big money.
Bankers JP Morgan have committed 5 billion to this project in the hope that will compensate clubs for bad PR, lower attendances, and even the worst-case scenario of being exclusive to that League if they call their domestic association’s bluff.
As a business deal, it’s brilliant. You finish outside the top 6 two years in a row yet end up getting a big pay day!
From a sporting integrity point of view though it stinks! Arsenal shouldn’t be rewarded with failure.
We follow our teams because of the journey. If we get to the Europa Final, we know a win means the next chapter is the Champions League. Lose and the narrative is; how do Arsenal respond?
Success or failure, rich or poor …. all decided by the width of a post, the ball not crossing the line, a penalty blazed over.
That line between winning and losing is so small. That’s the emotion that we follow, like a drug.
You can’t explain that to a business person. So many millionaires have made the mistake of thinking they can be a success in Football based on other genres. Where the Kroenke Family are different is their model is not caring about fan backlash, they have a thick skin to it. How do you make someone who doesn’t care, care?
If this idea becomes a reality the last hope of our owner caring about us winning dies.
I lost hope years ago that we would ever be champions under his control. The Prem became so lucrative he realised he made a fortune regardless of where we were in the table. 60,000 will still be at the Emirates, even more still buy shirts off Nike, we will still be one of Sky’s or BT’s first picks to show live.
We have become the template of the Super League. A team who stands still, zero ambition, happy to just make money as a brand.
If that’s our owners ethos already, can you imagine if he doesn’t have to worry about top 4, top 6, relegation, etc? As a business man, genius. Based on the whole principles of sport, this is scary.
If the top 6 call The FA and UEFA’s bluff, I don’t trust them not to cave. They are not going to harm their own product for principles.
If the Super League happens, Stan Kroenke wins.
Dan Smith
I don’t understand all the fuss
What is premier league without the big six?
Definitely who will enjoy their national team without their biggest stars
Their will be compromise along the way for sure
Whenever this type of talk starts coming up literary it will happen some day this will be very hard to fight
Remember UEFA and even EPL is also mostly all about money
Wow and the timing is incredible because no fans to show their backlash
Believe me that the people who are heading this have done their home work
We can decide not to buy merchandise and watch matches or season tickets do you think the organizers have not put that into consideration they have made an informed decision behind the scene before taking a move. There is very very little we can do about this now, the only way we can do anything about this is not to watch and buy any merchandise but we all know it is very hard to achieve something like that.
People don’t understand the weight of this this is as a result of getting this super rich individual into clubs you have to understand that money talks
We can do something to show our distaste and anger but can we actually stop them not at all
You can talk about the histories, derbies and stuffs like that but do the you think the kreonke’s,boris Johnson, skysports etc do you think they care? They are all there for the money
You have to understand this is not new even the premier league is a breakaway from the originally division 1 league started the same way and look at it today
The whole clubs involved tweeting about their involvement in this plan is very huge.
Believe me if this clubs decide to breakaway their is nothing FA and UEFA can do about it
You have your own TV deal and your money to finance it. Yes uefa can ban players players and stuffs like that but will players say okay fare enough we have our own new league the most watched league and playing with the biggest clubs then if that becomes the case along the way their will be compromise
Cricket IPO is a very good example of what is happening now at first people don’t like it and players were banned but today it is the most watched
The IPO is having a detrimental impact on cricket, particularly in scheduling of test matches, draining players from domestic leagues and availability of players for international matches. India is where the money and power is in cricket.
Yes bro. I just pointed out that the cricket IPO took Same root fans reacted very angrily and players were banned but today it’s the most watched
I think the people who can actually fight this is the government not the fans
You have an owner and son who have not in any capacity been at the Emirates to communicate with the fans or see a match then putting up a statement about joining the super league that is very disgusting
Only UEFA and the European country FAs can stop this. If the big teams are excluded from all official UEFA and FA competitions, nobody would watch the European Super League
You are very wrong
They have done their assignments very well
If you think in a million years that the teams involved will not be watched in any capacity then your are mistaking
Their is no way that is possible
It will eventually become the most watched because of the setup and it’s also new
I wonder who would watch a league without a fair relegation system, since it’d be like WWE show
Do you think wwe doesn’t have millions of fans and to my memory I haven’t witnessed an empty stadium in wwe except for the lockdown
Hate it but the matches that will be shown make it nearly impossible for it not to be watched and will lodge a huge financial and fans reduction blow to UEFA that’s why it’s been fought vehemently
Exact opposite….UCL and EPL viewers would drop drastically
If, and thats a big if, super league happens fans will watch it even if they against it initially.
Arsenal, and therefor Stan, only exist because of the consumer. Us, the fans!
We have created this monster, and we are the ones that can destroy it. Don’t go to games, don’t buy any food/drink at the stadium, don’t buy any merchandise, cancel all your subscriptions.
We are the ones that actually have the power, but are we willing to make the sacrifices for change?
I can only say I have done my bit. Haven’t bought any merch for years, and I do not have any subscriptions.
Yes we can all talk about what we can do and can not do as fans but what you said is nearly an impossible taske and the covid have also reduced fan’s influence to the barest minimum
Kroenke is not selling arsenal and yesterday we all knew why
I’m not saying it would be easy, just pointing out that the consumer has all the power. If we all, or the large majority stepped away, the money would eventually dry up.
They know that the reaction to this will be negative but saying it will not be watched by fans or merchandise won’t be bought is just unrealistic this teams are supported globally though we may not like the competition but most people will certainly not pass the opportunity of watching arsenal play real Madrid even if it is played in hell…
Premier league is a breakaway too
It might come down to if you can’t beat them you join them
Stan is in business and he’ll do what makes him money at the end of the day. You cannot hate someone for not loving AFC.
My issue is over the previous decades of legislation and selling of the club how it was allowed that someone like Stan was ever allowed to purchase the club in the first place. This is where my big issue lies.
Stakeholders should have some kind of say but it’s too late now.
This is a little too late now
Where fans are really hurt is a lot of people are coming for the clubs and rightly so but it is the owners who the regulations
Who is allowed to own this club and who isn’t allowed once clubs go into the wrong hands then expect the unexpected
Superleague.com is real 😃😃
Fans are very angry because their identity is been attacked
Wenger predicted this coming too
Do you remember the project big picture it was just a text-run for this
Blimey
Jose sacked
Yes i just saw that !
Yes he’s gone and their fans are ecstatic!
Looks like with the new Super League the 30M compensation due to him is nothing now!
Could very well be
Spuds obviously not happy with being 7th and playing crap!!
Sue, 😂🤣..I think they don’t see the great progress made sitting on 7th position which some of us do sitting at 11th position. For me no point of getting rid of Arteta now, if we win EL then keep him in job but if we go out if EL as well then sack him when season finishes.
One rumour is he was sacked because he refused to take training after ESL announcement.
If true, grudgingly have to give Jose some props.
Come on you can’t be that naive
Everyone knows Jose is full of excuses. He knew he would be sacked soon so the super league excuse came at the perfect time.
He’s a master deflector and it’s working again. Real issue is He’s been terrible but now he’s found his out
According to the Athletic it has nothing to do with it also Ryan Mason has been put in charge of training!
Surely MA is in line to be sacked next?
We just need to wait until EL is finished.
Guys super League will be an addition and in a way replace champions League not national League of country. It will played along side EPL as an example. So i don’t get why so many fans are oppose to it. I can understand why UEFA and FA are as no champions League no money for both but it will have no knoeck on effect for fans. Fans used to travel for European matches before so it will be same. Advantage is we will get to see bigger more elite teams at home to play against. Don’t be fooled, no one is Saint. Both sides FIFA/UEFA/FA and Clubs are penny pinching greedy corporations. Fans will/are paying to one group of thugs what does it matter if we start paying other group instead well atleast we get to see our team play against better opposition.
Are you for real!
I’m guessing that it doesn’t matter to you that the Leicester City’s of this world are not invited or can only get an invite on a season by season basis?
Lucky you don’t support West Ham or Villa, Everton. How about Norwich who being promoted to the EPL now means virtually no chance of European football going forward
I’m all right Jack and s*d every one else
Sadly @SueP that’s how a lot of people think nowadays as long as they’re ok who cares about others right?the inequalities that have plagued our society have truly moved into sports now.
I have supported Arsenal since watching my first game in 1958. Lived off Blackstock Road and even now live near Canonbury Station. I am perfumed and infused by Arsenal DNA. This shamefaced attempt to break what is not broken, to make the imposter Kroenke more wealthy by stealing the soul of Arsenal and selling it for blood money. Kroenke owns numerous clubs if ever there was a conflict of interest it is with Kroenke’s ownership. He should be stripped of ownership….forced to sell to someone with no conflict of interest. Shameful.
The relavent FA’s plus FIFA and UEFA can implement sanctions on clubs and players, because the governing bodies and member clubs are under attack.
As far as people power is concerned send letters to your local polititions or their adversaries asking what their position is. Vote for politicians who will stop this and protect the game.
Dan i wrote a piece earlier which sadly the ed didn’t let through because of my passion portrayed in it but i agree with everything you say. Kronk has stolen our club and now he is trying to steal our football. I dont like Amercanised sport i cant watch it, kronk has proved what he is with St Louis rams, he is a person with no morals, just to make money of the backs of fans. This isnt football it is asell out and fans are just fodder for the rich. Well not me.
The Super League is nothing new.
The Pemier League is the English super league lording it over the other 99% of the football pyramid.
The top 7 already never get relegated.
There is always a top 7 a middle 6 and a bottom 7. Most of the bottom 7 are rubbish.
Premier League should be limited to 12 teams. With one relegated/promotion per season.
All 12 should be involved in a two tiered European competition.
22 League games ten European games 33 game season. with semi and finals. Total possible 34 game season.
Scrap the League cup and the FA Cup.
My dear 90 year old mother gave up truly following Arsenal because of the greed at the top end of football. It made her feel sick. (Even though it is in the heart of her being) This is from a woman who grew up on Jackson Rd just off the Holloway Road and went in the 40’s with her brothers
There is no guarantee that the top 7 will not get relegated and that is what makes for a proper league. The hopes of all fans from clubs all over the land are over if winning has no purpose
You do not appear to have Arsenal in your soul I’m afraid
Wyoming is American. Their grasp of sports are deranged from us Europeans and Africans.
“Scrap the league cup and the FA cup”what is wrong with you Wyoming?do you not realise how many clubs benefits from the cups revenues?take Lincoln fc and look at what their recent FA cup run has allowed them to do or Leicester city winning the PL few seasons back.
Some very naïve and simplistic views being floated.
” A recently uncovered 18-page dossier in relation to the European Super League has underlined the true nature of the project.
Between the €350m per head that the 15 founding clubs of the Super League can insure themselves for and the €3.5b that will be distributed among them, Real Madrid could secure an immediate income of €583m, repaying in one go the €570m loaned by the bank for the construction of the Nuevo Bernabeu.
The Super League project is an attempt to close the highest level of European football to the most powerful clubs. Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are the Spanish clubs in the project, against which FIFA and UEFA are up in arms.
The document assures that each club would be given €350m for participating in the league, with three from Spain joined by three from Italy, two from Germany, six from England and one from France. In addition to these 15 fixed clubs, there would be another five able to participate from sporting merit.
The document also reveals that JP Morgan Chase, who financed the loan for the renovation of the Bernabeu, is willing to distribute €3.5b to promote the Super League project among the 15 clubs, coming out at €233m each.”
I SUPPOSE PLAYERS AND MANAGERS GO TO THE CHINESE SUPER LEAGUE TO FURTHER THEIR CAREERS !
Wake up and smell the coffee.
£££££££££££££££££££££££
Current European competitions for all their failings are based on an “entry by achievement” basis, not a 15 club automatic entry closed shop with “five other clubs able to participate from sporting merit” ?????
So if you base you love of our club and the game in general purely around pounds, shillings & pence – this is the league for you.
Finishing nowhere means nothing (can’t get relegated, and we’ll try again next year), with winning the thing meaning not a lot more, and being despised anyway.
Anyway, let’s all rejoice we helped pay off Madrid’s bank loan in one fell swoop !
Football is nothing without the fans!!