Will Sterling take his chance in case of a Saka injury?

Raheem Sterling is set to receive more playing time as Bukayo Saka appears to have suffered a significant injury.

Arsenal’s star player has been sent back from the England camp, leaving the Gunners anxious about his fitness ahead of their upcoming matches.

The North London club has been plagued by injuries in recent months, with Martin Odegaard also sustaining a significant injury during the September international break.

The Norwegian midfielder is still not back to full fitness, and Saka may now be joining him on the sidelines.

Arsenal has yet to determine how long Saka will be out, but this situation could be a boost for Sterling. According to Football London, Sterling is set to get more game time in Saka’s absence.

The report suggests that Sterling is likely to step in as a replacement if Saka misses some matches, giving the Chelsea winger an opportunity to impress and potentially earn a permanent deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sterling has been waiting for a chance to prove Chelsea wrong for taking him out of their project, and the attacker can probably do that now if Saka is sidelined.

However, we still hope Saka has not suffered a serious problem and can play for us in the upcoming matches.

