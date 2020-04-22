Will the 2019/20 Premier League season be completed?

The truth is that right now no one has a clue whether the Premier League season will be completed, not even the Government or football authorities.

Of course, you will get know it alls that think their opinion is far superior to others and they they know as a matter of fact that the season will or not finish. I ignore them, they know no more than any of us, all they have is predictions but their self proclaimed expertise powers their arrogance to such a point that they simply refuse to accept that they know as much as the family pet.

There is no point looking at other leagues for guidance because none of them will lose anything close to the amount of money that Premier League clubs will lose.

Money is a great leveller and it is going to take some doing to persuade the top 20 clubs in England to just wave goodbye to £750 million.

Personally, I have no clue if the season will finish or when football will return, I do have an opinion of course but accept that I could be very wrong but if I had to have a guess then I would say that the league will be completed one way or another.

I foresee significant legal challenges for any club unfairly treated because there is simply too much money at stake, a relegated team or a team missing out of Champions League football or even promotion is going to struggle to just sit back and accept that outcome.

The bottom line is that one should simply wait and listen only to the footballing authorities and ignore self-proclaimed experts.