Will the Arsenal fans stop picking on Granit Xhaka now?

The Swiss international Granit Xhaka has had a very stormy relationship with the Arsenal fans ever since he arrived, when it was widely thought that Arsene Wenger vastly overpaid for the midfielder at around £30 million. The Gunners had been looking for a beast of a DM for many years and the fans simply didn’t think he was good enough, especially as N’Golo Kante was available at the same time.
He already had a reputation as a hothead in the Bundesliga and his 2 red cards in his first six months with the Gunners confirmed that perception.
His reputation went rock bottom just a month after Unai Emery named Xhaka as Arsenal captain, when he was jeered by the home fans when substituted against Crystal Palace, and his very angry reaction made it seem that he had played his last game in the Red & White, but when Emery was replaced by Mikel Arteta the new boss persuaded him to stay and promised that he had every faith in him.
The fans didn’t like that either, and he continued being the scapegoat for any defeats suffered by the team. But this season, as the club started climbing the table, Xhaka started receiving accolades for his solid performances, and when he scored our rocket-shot third goal against Man United last week, Xhaka was clapped and cheered off the pitch by the home fans and it looks like his rehabilitation is now complete.
Arteta thanked the Arsenal fans afterwards for their new love for Xhaka and explained how important his experience is to our young team, and how much he is respected within the club.
And then this is what happened when Xhaka was leaving the stadium…..
Fans pursued Xhaka when he was leaving the stadium begging him for pics & autographs. He opened his window, took some shots with the fans, signed & drove off when the lights turned green. The love is back!
So, do you think we will see less animosity to Xhaka from the fans from now on?
Fans should criticize him and not insult him like they do for their favorites. There’s this trend over the years that there’s always a player in the team who is overly criticized or insulted because of a costly mistake they have made before. I will not mention names but on analyzing the team over the decade you can see that. For me he is not good enough and never will be and I wish we had sold him long ago but while he is here all I can do is call him out when he is average and laud him when he is good.
In this day and age where fans think they know more or as much as football professionals, Granit is a rare breed which reminds fans (and bitterly at that) that we are nothing more than armchair managers.
Armchair Managers can have opinions though HH, wouldn’t you agree?
I believe that Xhaka must have something we fans should just accept – if AW, UE and MA (who persuaded him to stay) have stayed by him, then let’s just give the guy a break.
Hopefully he becomes calmer and more composed next season. If a 30-year-old leader loses his temper in the field, he will look ridiculous
Let’s hope he becomes more disciplined on the pitch. I personally like Xhaka work rate and attitude during his tough times of criticism. But we all know consistent performance will keep fans liking him. A match costing mistake could resurrect hatred from some toxic fans. Hope Xhaka keeps bringing big performances in the 5 matches run in
Well, less animosity could be seen against Xhaka front the Arsenal fans. More especially from the Arsenal fans who watch him live playing in stadia for Arsenal.
Against Man Utd in our last match at home last Saturday. His rocket shot like goal gave us all the 3 points in the match. Which led to the Cristiano Ronaldo’s Red Devils Led attack team to return home empty handed with no point collected to show for their dominating us in the match. Which us had fortitudely won as CR7 had his 2nd equalising goal in the match for his Red Devils team controlvasially overruled by the VAR.
And as if to add salts to injury for Man Utd, Fenendence their ace midfielder and regular goals scorer missed converting a penalty for Man Utd which would have given them the lead in the match had he converted the Pen that the Arsenal left fullback Nuno Taveres gifted Man Utd in the match.
But alas, that wasn’t to be for Man Utd players who complained bitter after the match against the PGMO match referee who officiated the match.
Away to West Ham next Sunday, the Gunners MUST make sure they’ve corrected all the flaws which were apparent in their last home match against Man Utd before they travel to the London Stadium to engage the Irons in a match which Arsenal have to win to keep sitting on the top4 position in the table without been pushed down from there by Tottenham Hs.
@Samuel
Do you even watch the match?
Ronadol goal was clearly offside proven by the VAR goal line technology
Fenadence missed penalty was for equalizer not leading goal.
Mostly Manutd did not dominate us in any way throughout the game.
I give credit to Mikel alone for the change in Xhaka. We need better if we are going to be contenders but till the end of the season, let’s cheer for him, applaud him when good, criticize when poor but never abuse and get personal.
Of course you do LC… yet you were calling for him to go as part of the dross he inherited, along with Elneny (both Wenger inherited “dross” 😂😂).
Now, if MA can do this with Xhaka, why can’t he do it with players you deemed an upgrade on him?
Players like Willian, Guendouzi, Bellerin, Mari, Aubameyang and Pepe?
If you praise him for one player (which of course is a load of nonsense) how do you explain the others that he hasn’t improved, who have been very successful at their other clubs?
We need West Ham to have a great game tonight win by three goals, David Moyes will rest players for the second leg, and Dawson is suspended, so it is a great chance for us to win and hope Leicester beat Spurs. As for Xhaka, two good games don’t cut it for me, should have sold him, he doesn’t fit in with Arteta’s plans of playing quick football, we need a better midfielder to compete.
Well @foreverinourshadow, Arteta doesn’t see what you see. That’s why Xhaka is going nowhere. You will see more of Xhaka even next season.
Every player gets picked on Xhaka is no different ,part and parcel of being a footballer .
Every fan as their own views on different players IE Tavares some fans think he’s shit I see a good footballer in there ,I don’t rate Odegaard others do .
I don’t believe Xhaka gets more hate than the next player ,it’s just that he makes a big deal about that it gets highlighted more .
He’s a good player and he’s been very reliable, would have him on the squad any day. But that doesn’t mean he’s special, there’s plenty of upgrades out there. For me he’s a must keep as a backup.
But we do need someone who can take us to the next level
If he can really get the melt-downs out of his system all will be well. So far so good!!