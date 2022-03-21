Will the criticism of Arsenal ever stop?

Arsenal was mocked at the beginning of this season. The club’s transfer policy was made jest of after the Gunners spent about £150million to Sign 6 Players, Arsenal were told that they prefer quantity over quality. It got worse for the club after the first 3 opening weekends of 2021/22 Season when we dropped into the Relegation zone.

Arsenal also suffered early elimination from the FA Cup and was knocked out by Liverpool in EFL Cup which meant that they won’t win any title this season, but they have something else to be excited about. Arsenal are set to end their exile from the UEFA Champions League and return to the glorified European tournament at the end of this Season.

The Gunners haven’t played in the UEFA Champions League since 2017 and they are on the path to return to the game next season. The Arsenal Squad that was mocked at the beginning of the season have overturned their fortunes and are now in 4th Position on the league table, moving closer to UEFA Champions League one step at a time.

Now here is my problem…

Despite Arsenal form, the club has continued to fall under criticism. Arsenal is no longer being criticised for being bad, they are now facing criticism for being Good and winning games.

In February, Arsenal defeated Wolverhampton Wanderers by 1-0 in a League game. At the end of the game, Wolves’ Midfielder Ruben Neves said Arsenal were celebrating like they won the league.

The Portuguese said: “We saw the way they celebrated the win and that shows the level we are. I didn’t see Arsenal celebrating like this in the past 10 years. it was like they won the league.”

On Saturday, Arsenal defeated Aston Villa at Villa Park thanks to Bukayo Saka’s first half goal. While talking about the outcome of the game, Villa’s Defender Ashley Young opined that Arsenal showed too much enthusiasm for the win, like they had just won the league.

Young said: “We want to make this a tough place to come and I think it is a tough place. You saw the way they celebrated, to be honest it was like they won the league. But it shows they found it tough.”

It’s nothing bad to celebrate your Victory as they come. Of course, winning a game doesn’t mean Arsenal will qualify for the UEFA Champions League but, it certainly brings them closer to it.

There’s nothing that could excite a team more than knowing that they are moving in the right direction. As long as Arsenal keep winning their games, they can keep celebrating like they won the league. Who cares?

Abuchi

