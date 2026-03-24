Will the League Cup loss cost Arsenal everything?

In terms of a one-off game having an impact on the title race, Sunday could not have gone better for Pep Guardiola.

The Spaniard has been disrespected this season, yet in reality, he is a born winner, and you do not achieve what he has in his career by giving up on a championship when you have a game in hand and still need to play the league leaders.

Momentum and Mindset

He will spend the international break planning how to catch Arsenal. Based on the weekend, there is nothing to fear about the Gunners coming to the Etihad. Mentally, it is a fixture that Man City know they can win; Mikel Arteta has never won at that stadium.

Our manager would have preferred a game in the next few days for his squad to get this final out of their system. Instead, the majority will be flying around the world with their nations. In one way, a welcome distraction, but also two weeks to listen to the doubts. Our boss has done a good job this season of blocking out the outside noise, but now it will be as vital as ever.

Pressure, Experience and the Run-In

The one advantage his mentor has always had over him is the core members of a dressing room who know how to gain the upper hand when the pressure is high. The 43-year-old cannot claim the same. Every year since he has returned to North London, there has always been a moment in the campaign where the lights have proved too bright for his players. That is why a victory at Wembley would have been massive in helping us mentally.

We could do with our rivals slipping up at Stamford Bridge to ease the pressure when we travel to Manchester. Gooners would worry if they woke up on April 20th with our lead at the top at only six points, having played a game more. At that point, you would fear a collapse.

If a League Cup Final was too big a stage, seven fixtures left to become champions will be even bigger.