After years of simply competing in the Premier League, Arsenal are now a team on a quest to eventually deliver the Premier League title to the Emirates. It’s not just Arsenal supporters’ gut feeling that they’re taking this home; their stats and form in comparison to other teams make it difficult not to believe Arsenal will be the reigning champions next season.
To cut this long story short, everything indicates that Odegaard will captain Arsenal to Premier League glory this season. Ex-Premier League star Louis Saha does not expect Manchester City to beat Arsenal to claim the league title this season, and he believes Gabriel Jesus, who was once a “cityzen,” will help Arsenal in the coming weeks to finish the season in style. “Of course Manchester City will challenge Arsenal, but the Gunners have a big lead right now,” Saha told Metro.co.uk. “The pressure is obviously on Arsenal, but I still view them as favourites, despite the fact Man City have more experience in their squad.
“The big thing for Arsenal is the return of Gabriel Jesus—that will help them in terms of adding depth to the squad and providing even more creativity.” Arsenal has earned the right to be where they are; they have been on fire this season and have only continued to blaze.
Although certain critics still doubt Arsenal’s potential to win the Premier League, sober pundits like Saha tell it like it is: Arsenal could win this thing, especially now they are out of all the Cups, unlike our main rivals Man City…
FABIO VIEIRA – “When you are skinny you are intelligent! I am intelligent!”
How when we can’t even beat sporting over two legs?
The cracks have been appearing for a while.
Can we win the farmer league, I have reservations.
OT
Vieira has been sacked from Palace
Mental just seen this. Is it good or bad for us though🤣🤣bring him to us as a coach
The new manager/assistant manager bounce …. I hope not for Sunday at least
I’m not sure about him as a coach at us. He’d want a first team role but he’s not my choice
How life changes. A season and a bit back Vieira was being pinpointed by our fanbase to replace Arteta.
Again, there is something not quite right with Arteta failing in Cup games season after season since his first 2020 FA cup win.
I don’t get it. He does not want make this Negative record part of who he is. Gotta start sorting this out before it becomes a weight upon his neck..