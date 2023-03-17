After years of simply competing in the Premier League, Arsenal are now a team on a quest to eventually deliver the Premier League title to the Emirates. It’s not just Arsenal supporters’ gut feeling that they’re taking this home; their stats and form in comparison to other teams make it difficult not to believe Arsenal will be the reigning champions next season.

To cut this long story short, everything indicates that Odegaard will captain Arsenal to Premier League glory this season. Ex-Premier League star Louis Saha does not expect Manchester City to beat Arsenal to claim the league title this season, and he believes Gabriel Jesus, who was once a “cityzen,” will help Arsenal in the coming weeks to finish the season in style. “Of course Manchester City will challenge Arsenal, but the Gunners have a big lead right now,” Saha told Metro.co.uk. “The pressure is obviously on Arsenal, but I still view them as favourites, despite the fact Man City have more experience in their squad.

“The big thing for Arsenal is the return of Gabriel Jesus—that will help them in terms of adding depth to the squad and providing even more creativity.” Arsenal has earned the right to be where they are; they have been on fire this season and have only continued to blaze.

Although certain critics still doubt Arsenal’s potential to win the Premier League, sober pundits like Saha tell it like it is: Arsenal could win this thing, especially now they are out of all the Cups, unlike our main rivals Man City…

