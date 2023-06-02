Will these four new arrivals take Arsenal to the next level next season?

The summer transfer window is here. All Arsenal fans want to know is who joins this summer and puts the squad in a position to fight for and win the 2023–24 Premier League title.

It has been suggested that Marc Guehi, Ivan Fresneda, Mohammed Kudus, and Declan Rice are the four players Arteta wishes to add to his team before next season.

Arteta is looking to bolster his midfield with two new midfielders. Despite the fact that other clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Manchester United, have entered the race, Declan Rice’s swoop will be prioritised in the hope that he will join. After that, either Mason Mount or Mohammed Kudus will be signed. Mount is reportedly on his way to Manchester United, leaving Arsenal with a £40 million option to buy Ajax’s Kudus.

In terms of defence, there is a need for another alternative at right back as well as a trustworthy backup for William Saliba, as Rob Holding is not up to the role. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi is reportedly being pursued as a trustworthy backup.

Edmund Tapsoba is unlikely to depart Bayer Leverkusen in the same transfer window that Evan Ndicka leaves on a free transfer. There is a need for another right back, most likely to allow White to compete for a position at centre back or simply to lighten his load. Tomiyasu is yet another option, but that doesn’t change the fact that another right-back is being considered. Real Valladolid’s Ivan Frasneda, who was also eyed in the winter transfer window, is seen as the best option, though Joao Cancelo has also been linked.

Football London argues that these are the players Arteta would want to work with next season. On why the four, they quoted Fabrizio Romano, who said, “From what I understand, they will sign two midfielders this summer. They dream of Declan Rice plus one more. And also, new fullback, new centre back. So Arsenal want to sign important players for next season.”

If they all join, will they take Arsenal to the next level?