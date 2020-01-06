Will this be the Arsenal defence Mikel Arteta selects to face Leeds?

A strong Arsenal defence is expected to be fielded for the FA Cup clash with Leeds United.

I do expect that the boss will put out a fairly strong Arsenal defence today, it will not be his first choice, some players will be rested but I still expect there will be a significant core of the first team selected.

As an example, through lack of options more than anything else I would be surprised if Bukayo Saka and Ainsely Maitland-Niles do not play.

Saka should retain the left-back spot and Maitland-Niles should continue on the right side.

The changes I expect to see will be in central defence and to be honest, it is guesswork more than anything else.

I anticipate that Rob Holding will be given a call-up, it is a question of who partners him in the middle.

It was a toss-up between Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis and I am sliding towards Arteta picking Mustafi.

But I would not be at all surprised if he goes with Sokratis.

Anyway, this is the back four I think Arteta will go with against Leeds this evening.

Saka

Holding

Mustafi

Maitland-Niles

Now, I accept well in advance that I could be well wrong here but I believe that Arteta would love to win the FA Cup and that he will not put out a B side this evening.

At worse, it would be similar to a Europa League team in the early rounds.