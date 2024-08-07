Will this be the first of many transfer windows where Arsenal actually make some profit?

Most Gooners have weighed in on Arsenal’s summer transfer activity thus far. With the signings done (the arrival of Riccardo Calafiori and the pending arrival of Mikel Merino) and the other anticipated deals (such as for a striker and a custodian), you should be confident.

Having said that, this might be a really exceptional summer for Arsenal, unlike previous summers when the club spent more money buying than selling. This summer could be quite different. If everything goes as planned, Arsenal could earn more than £100 million from player sales, perhaps breaking a club record for the cash raised from sales in a single transfer window.

We have already sold Nuno Tavares and Sambi Lokonga for around £17.5 million. Emile Smith-Rowe also left for a deal worth £34 million. The club expects Eddie Nketiah to depart after the trio’s departure, with an asking price of £30 million. We also anticipate that Reiss Nelson will fetch between £20 and £25 million.

By the time all five of these players leave, the North Londoners will have made around £100 million. If Arteta and Edu believe they still need to sell, there are two players who can increase Arsenal’s revenue: Aaron Ramsdale and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Both of them might bring a combined fee of £50 million. Let us not forget about Kieran Tierney, whom we can sell, although I believe this will be tough, especially given his injury and the uncertainty of his availability before the transfer deadline.

Earning at least £100 million in sales will be a fantastic motivation for the Gunners, because following Arséne Wenger, Arsenal no longer produced lucrative enough sales to reinvest.

