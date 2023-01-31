Will Tielemans be Arsenal’s surprise signing if the Caicedo deal falls through?

Tielemans to Arsenal: Can We Wait For Breaking News Throughout the Day? by Sam P

When the winter transfer window opened, Dean Jones predicted that Arsenal would not be quick to sanction a move for Youri Tielemans and that they would have to wait until the end of the window to do so.

Jones back then told Give Me Sport, “The hunch that I get from speaking to people close to this situation is that Arsenal would prefer to just see this situation play out through January and hope he’s still available at the end of it.”

We are hours away from the transfer deadline, and anyone who heard Jones’ claims back then might be wondering if it is time for Arsenal to sign Tielemans from Leicester in the widely anticipated bargain deal he was to be available at, given that he is still months away from becoming a free agent.

According to 90MIN, Gooners should be on the lookout as Tielemans’ move to Arsenal could be breaking news today. “Arsenal are long-term admirers of Tielemans, and they are very much in play to sign him on a free transfer in the summer, but they are considering making an offer as their efforts to land Brighton’s Moises Caicedo look set to come to nothing,” says 90MIN’s Graeme Bailey.

Could a move for Tielemans be fitting if Arsenal’s bid for Caicedo fails?

