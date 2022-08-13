Arsenal took on Leicester City today at the Emirates in what turned out to be a one-sided encounter, partly down to Youri Tielemans performance.

The Belgian is usually a player who is very-much involved in proceedings for the Foxes, a player who not only puts in a defensive shift but is strongly involved at both ends of the field, but today he was merely a shadow of a man.

His performance could well be down to his ongoing intention to leave the King Power Stadium, a thought possibly even more distracting after holding talks with our club earlier in 2022, and him watching on as we run riot may have only furthered his intentions for pastures new.

The problem is he didn’t showcase his talents today, in front of one of the main clubs linked with his signature, and while that could well water down our interest, it could also make the transfer more likely.

If his level today was a huge statement to Leicester of his intentions, then they could well be forced to consider allowing him to leave for a lower fee, and his performance certainly warrants one.

I would certainly still love for him to be at our club come the end of the transfer window, and paying £25 Million or less would be a massive bargain in my eyes, despite what we saw first hand today.

All I’m taking is that he just doesn’t want to be there anymore, and after seeing his side fail to bring in any new first-team players, highlighting their lack of ambition, would only make things worse for him most likely.

Do you believe he is more or less likely to arrive after today?

Patrick