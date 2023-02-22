Will Tierney ask to leave Arsenal over playing time?

Kieran Tierney has struggled for game time since the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer and the Scotsman is not happy.

Before the Ukrainian came, Tierney was the undisputed starter at the Emirates because he was the best player in his position at the club.

However, Zinchenko came to the club with a lot of experience and has continued to show why he is the best of both players.

Arsenal could win the league this season and the ex-Manchester City man will be seen as one of the players who pushed them to this new level.

This means Mikel Arteta would easily continue to select him. However, The Sun reports that Tierney is no longer happy at the Emirates.

It claims the ex-Celtic man wants more game time, which could lead to him leaving the Emirates at the end of this season, with Newcastle United interested.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney is one of the finest defenders in the Premier League now and remains one player we need in our squad for backup purposes.

But we also understand that he is too good for a bench role and the club might allow him to leave at the end of this season if they find a replacement.

