Will Timber’s injury force Tierney to remain at Arsenal this season?

Kieran Tierney seemed poised to depart from Arsenal, with both Newcastle United and Real Sociedad expressing interest in acquiring his services.

The defender’s decline at Arsenal has been remarkably sudden, as several players have overtaken him in the pecking order within a short span of time.

This change in his status has limited his playing time, prompting Arsenal to consider allowing him to leave the Emirates for the right transfer fee.

However, the unexpected injury to Jurrien Timber, who played as the club’s left-back in the season opener against Nottingham Forest, presents a significant setback for the Gunners. This injury could potentially disrupt Arsenal’s plans to sell Tierney.

As reported by The Northern Echo, Timber’s injury could impact the trajectory of Tierney’s future at the club. The injury to Timber might make Arsenal more hesitant to part ways with Tierney, especially considering the uncertainty surrounding Timber’s return timeline. This could potentially alter Arsenal’s transfer decisions, particularly given the stage of the transfer window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Keeping Tierney in the squad because of Timber’s injury does not make sense because we also have Nuno Tavares, who could be a backup for that role.

We have to accept a good offer for his signature if one comes in.