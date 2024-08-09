Will Trossard and Vieira be sufficient backup for Saka? Or do Arsenal need a superstar like Leroy Sane?

Cover For Key Player A Must by Benjamin

With just over three weeks left until the summer transfer window closes along with the fact that Arsenal have only completed two major transfers (David Raya and Ricardo Calafiori), it is safe to say that gooners everywhere would be feeling underwhelmed with the clubs activity so far.

But make no mistakes, Calafiori’s arrival will improve us further and bring in much needed depth to our backline. However, the lack of more major arrivals still leaves more to be desired. Coming off the back of two fantastic seasons where we fell short on both occasions to (in my opinion) the best team in the world means that ruthlessly improving the squad and adding squad depth to be able to further sustain another title push must be top priority. It is also important for us to remember that the lack of movement in terms of incomings may be down to factors only the club knows.

Looking at the current squad, however, there’s one glaring question mark that seems to get overshadowed, this being a natural replacement for our very own Starboy, Bukayo Saka. Over the last three seasons, he’s been consistently our most used forward player, appearing in over 110 PL matches over the course of that period, that’s frightening. Managing his minutes and protecting him from injury has been getting harder and harder due to the combination of many factors, but perhaps the most damaging is the lack of a more natural replacement or understudy.

Arsenal simply don’t have a solid option to call upon and potentially contest for the RW berth will help us, to not only manage Saka’s minutes but also give us the added advantage of utilizing more variation to our attacking play. Additionally, the fact that we run a risk of being destabilized due to the potential absence of a player with that importance. It is thereby a wise move to move ahead and further bolster that area, allowing us to battle on all fronts without any too little drop off in quality. Signing a player to compete with Saka will also allow us to get the very best version of him game in game out, there will be no room for complacency.

Rumors have been swirling around in recent days about Arsenal potentially making a move for Leroy Sané, the reports suggest that it is in no way concrete, but rather having an eye on his situation at Bayern Munich. He truly has a strong profile that would make him an ideal player for us, He is rapid, has tons of experience, along with elite dribbling and ball carrying. He truly would be a dream signing for us at this stage of the window.

Other names Arsenal have been linked with in the past have been Nico Williams, Johan Bakayoko and Pedro Neto. Looking internally, player’s like Fabio Vieira, Trossard, Reiss Nelson and Gabi Martinelli have all played on the right before and are viewed as able deputies in case of Saka’s absence But due to it not being their natural position an imbalance is therefore caused which not only affects the right sided dynamics but also causes Mikel Arteta to tweak his system to accommodate said imbalances.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Signing a top right winger to ease the workload on Saka should be considered top priority by the club towards the end of the transfer market. Furthermore If we’re only going to sign one attacking player then a natural RW should be the only one coming through the door.

You just have to look at the strength in depth of rivals, especially Man City, to know that having strength in depth is absolutely imperative to winning the most competitive league in the world!

Should arsenal sign a new right winger, or will the internal solution be sufficient?

