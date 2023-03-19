Will we see Jodie Taylor on the pitch for Tottenham v Arsenal Women this month? by Michelle

Jodie Taylor has taken her football all over the world, representing clubs across Europe, Australia and America… and now she has returned home to Arsenal for the remainder of this season and is ready to “help the team be as successful as we possibly can and push for titles”

“It’s an interesting one, I’m a free agent and I played in the US last year,” Jodie told Arsenal.com. “I’m a free agent coming into this year as of January, so I think with the club and with the transfer window closing, it just seemed like a right fit. I’m a free agent available to play and obviously with injuries at the club that have occurred, I’m just super happy to have the opportunity to come in for the remainder of the season and help the team be as successful as we possibly can and push for titles.

Let us bear in mind that ‘the remainder of the season’ is only a 2 month period, so Jodie needs to get those boots on and hit the ground running.. and it looks like she’s doing exactly that in the official Arsenal tweet below!

Straight to work for Jodie 💪 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) March 17, 2023

The last WSL match of the season is 27th May and if Arsenal make it to the Final of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, that date is 3rd June 2023 and then the season is over.

Therefore I think we’ll see Jodie get her first run-out with our Gunners on Saturday 25th March when they head to Brisbane Road in the North London Derby WSL clash against Tottenham.

Jodie has not been named as part of the squad for the UEFA Women’s Champions League knockout rounds, with two legs against Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals to be played on 21st and 29th March.

Really looking forward to seeing her on the pitch.. how about you?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….