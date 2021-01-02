Will William Saliba ever play for Arsenal?

This has been one of Arsenal’s strangest signings ever. William Saliba did not come cheap when Arsenal signed him from St. Etienne 18 months ago and he was supposed to be the mainstay of our future Arsenal defence.
He came highly recommended and was tipped to be a star of the future, and we were all happy that he chose to join us ahead of Tottenham. This is what the Arsenal coach Emery said at the time: “We’re delighted William is joining us. Many teams wanted him but he decided he wanted to come to us and be part of our future,”
“He will stay in France next season for more experience and then we look forward to him joining our group.”
So what went so wrong?
Although the youngster spent the whole summer training with Mikel Arteta, the boss was so unimpressed that he didn’t even give him a spot in our Europa League squad, which could have eased him into the team with some easy games.
Saliba was then offered out on loan, and that also fell through, with St Etienne being particularly upset that Arsenal didn’t follow through with an agreement to loan him back again. So basically he has been stuck with the U21’s.
Just six weeks ago, Arteta was asked when Saliba could ever get a game, and he replied: “Whenever we have the spaces and we believe that he’s ready to play with us. To be fair, he’s made massive improvements in the last few months and it’s been a really tricky situation for him.
“As I mentioned before, we designed a pathway for him and there were a lot of things that happened to him in his personal life and professionally as well. Now we’ve made some steps forward, he’s working really hard and played for the under-21s again.”
So it sounded like there was progress being made, but it now appears that Arteta still doesn’t want him in his squad, and the latest reports say that we would even consider selling him in January….
A meeting between Arsenal & William Saliba last week saw both parties agree to be open to accepting both permanent & loan departure opportunities this month, according to L’Équipe.
This is very strange, and doesn’t make our recruitment team look good. We spent 72m on Pepe who can hardly get a game, and 27m on Saliba who may never play for us. That is a hell of a lot of money being wasted right there. Surely we couldn’t even get half that back if we sold them right now…
And yet folks will keep saying that Kroenke is stingy. Truth is that Arsenal board has wasted serious money in the transfer market since 2018. Pepe, Torreira, Socrates, and now Saliba make almost 150M pounds wasted.
Hes never spent a penny out of his own pocket since he took over, all profit and charges the highest ticket prices in Europe while spending billions out of his own pocket for his american sports teams, so on the arsenal front, yes he is stingy.
Second to Tottenham I think he will next season
Hope your right mate but I’m not holding my breath!
BASED ON WHAT ACTUAL EVIDENCE, APART FROM YOUR OWN BLIND, MISPLACED, PERSONAL HOPE?
You never cease to amaze Jon I will give you that
Saliba is not fancied by Arteta, not saying he is wrong, it may turn out he is right but this is one of the strangest situations we have had at Arsenal. He is rated and was rated very highly by many judges but not by Arteta. Its strange he hasn’t played just to see what he can do in some of the lesser EL and Carabao cup games. At least then the fans can judge for themselves, if he is a dud.
My exact take. The way Arteta is treating the kid makes me uncomfortable.
Why not give the boy at least one chance in the first team? Give him a try like you did with the likes of Willian, Elneny, etc.
We were all excited about seeing Saliba play from the moment Arsenal signed him and loaned him.
It is so strange the wat Arteta has just absolutely discarded him without even giving him a try in the first team. The boys confidence must be shot at the moment.
Saliba is not Arteta’s misplaced investment, while Willian very much is so. That’s why Willian will get all the game time in the world while Saliba will be shown the door.
I am more and more certain that Arteta has some serious ego problems and won’t last much longer at the club if he keeps it up.
Double standards are painfully obvious: Willian, Xhaka, Bellerin, Auba vs Saliba, ESR, and AMN.
Ainsley makes one mistake – eternity on the bench. Willian literally is the worst attacking player in the Prem – give him another chance. Xhaka plays one good game in 20 horrible ones – everything’s forgiven.
The squad selection for tonight will tell us EVERYTHING we need to know about Arteta.
I think Arteta don’t want to use Saliba because he was signed by Emery and that is really sad, Saliba is a good defender believe me, I follow French football as well and believe me this young boy is much, much better than Fofana who ironically makes it in Leicester’s first team, Arteta is straight up lying saying he is not ready to play for us, he is much better than Holding, which I like, Mustafi, Mari, Chambers, I would place him on a even foot with Gabriel if not better, I think Arteta don’t like players who questions him, but he is gona have to get use to it fast if he want a career in football coaching/management cause every soccer player has an opinion especially if they young , but we cannot throw away talent like this just to make a statement
I fully agree. I think he’s an Henry with better hair, when it comes to coaching. Vanity can destroy careers and it’s increasingly likely to destroy Mikel’s.
The biggest question is “if Fofana can why not Saliba?”.
Saliba was seen as a greater prospect than Forfanna and the latter is playing regularly in the prem.
Arsenal have surely learned their lessons after their scouts’ failures. Saliba should’ve be given more chances, but I bet Arteta has his own criteria to evaluate a CB
Wenger said he trusted an older CB more than the young one, although the older CB is less talented than the youngster. Despite the trust issue, Wenger mentioned he still had to give some chances to the young CBs
I feel Arteta is a bit conservative when it comes to player selection and Saliba’s entourage might not want to waste Saliba’s time in loans. A young CB would likely make mistakes due to lack of experience, but he should’ve gotten his chance in small cup games
Change of managership and football director means a likely change in who they don’t rate. I know nothing of Salibas abilities but right now it is plain that MA does not rate him. Not did he bring him here. SO MA IS NOT TO BLAME.
Same situation with lazy Pepe and who can argue against MA’s very limited use of him. I would NEVER play lazy players at all, unless for an acute run of injuries , as I SEE NO POINT IN LAZY PLAYERS EVER WEARING OUR SHIRT.
There are certain fans on here who refuse to admit, even to themselves privately, that certain players ARE lazy. With those myopic fans there is little point in discussing it, as they will always defy reality.
I understand when you speak about laziness.
But at least all these other lazy players, Ozil, Pepe, Willian, Auba etc have all been given a chance in the first team to prove themselves.
Why not Saliba? Give the kid a chance and then you will not have to keep answering questions. All the other lazy players have had chance after chance while Saliba not even 1 chance in the first team.
Jon are you saying Saliba is lazy, have you seen the boy play a full game. Saliba is not in the squad for non football reasons, we don’t have another 19yr old at the club, with this boy’s talent not ability talent go watch some of his past games and we can talk, Arteta is making crazy weird decisions with the players, that goes beyond logic, tell me this, even if Saliba, is not in his plans isn’t it better to play him so we, the club can at least sell him on for a profit, but as things stand we will be lucky if we get what we paid for him and this is one of the reasons I don’t rate Arteta, he will rather let a big big talent leave and have the club loose money to proof a sick stupid point
“we don’t have another 19yr old at the club, with this boy’s talent not ability talent”
Umm saka!?!
I think emery will feel a bit stupid as that buy took away 27 Mio from his budget, which was pretty lot for a player who came after the sack and now he isn’t even used
Krish go do yourself a favour and find old games this lad played in, not YouTube and then judge for yourself, alot of fans only watch Arsenal’s games, others like myself watch, French, German, Spanish, South American and African football to name a few, so we see and get familiar with alot of players outside the Premier League
Apparently Saint-Etienne are favourites to get him on a short-term deal..
If Emery did not get the ebening crap, he would have stayed and done a better job than MA
I don’t know what Arteta is doing with Saliba.
I am not happy about thr situation.
Give the kid a chance to prove himself first. Won’t even give him first team Match to assess him.
I am not happy about the Saliba treatment.
I don’t care what anyone says but this is on arteta, why not give the boy a chance. He can’t be worse than what we have presently.
Play the kid!
we have enough cb right now in our squad and majority of them have been proven ok, ahead of Saliba, he should go on loan till end of season to stabilize his, situation from last season, then come back to fight his place with the rest.
we still have a young cb like him on loan in germany doing same but because he was bought at a low price everyone seems to have forgotten him
Luiz and Mustafi will depart in the summer… so yes for him to come back with minutes under his belt would be great…
Mavropanos… he’s very injury prone!! Shame, as a lot of potential there..
Something very strange about the Saliba situation. Rave reviews in the French league (ok, poor league) but we give time to Mustafi or play Tierney and Kolasinac in central defence. Something doesn’t add up.
i bet before Saliba signing, majority of us dont even know the name, but because of the price we paid we were forced to convince ourself he imust be a very good player.
my take on the whole scenario, Saliba is a young player who, if follow the plan of the coach, will play for us in the nearest future. fans expectations alone are enough to destroy the boy if he is thrown straight into the team, and with his current situation, none of us can say he is better than what we presently have, at least since he has started playing with the u-21, how many man of the match performances has he had? no matter how we look at it, he should be heads above others in the u-21 championship and by now various big teams should be circuling for his signature
Who is really Mikel Arteta and Edu? Arteta had not met the criteria to manage a big club like Arsenal because of his inexperience, yet, he was trusted and given this opportunity. According Wenger, he was surprised Arteta got the job, as he had not gone through his ten years of transition and learning experience in the lower leagues with maller teams before. As, l have said before, Arteta’s bias against the players Arsenal bought under Emery reign is blatant, excluding Luis and Martinelli (Brazilians like his boss Edu). It just unbelievably that Saliba, who, started for St Ettienne cannot get a minute of play time at Arsenal, while Fofana ,who, was on the bench there, now starts for Leicester. Losing one of Europe’s brightest talents without giving him an opportunity to play is a crime that is unforgiving. This discrimination is totally unacceptable,especially, considering the quality of the defenders at Arsenal. Arsenal have not learned from the experiences of Gnabry, Donyell, Bennacer and others. Selling Saliba will be another big mistake that Arsenal will regret in the not too distant future. Arteta needs to understand that although unqualified, he has been given an opportunity at Arsenal that he must now give to Saliba. As for Edu his incompetence and poor negotiations skills ,coupled with his arrogance and conflicts of interest doesn’t bode well for good working relationship with others. He should be sacked asap in this transfer window. If not, this transfer window will be another failure for Arsenal as the area of need (creative midfielder) will not be addressed to strengthen the team.