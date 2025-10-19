Will winning only the Carabao Cup be enough for Arteta to remain at Arsenal?

Arsenal supporters enter this season with clear ambitions, their hopes firmly set on seeing the team lift a major trophy such as the Premier League or the Champions League. Following a substantial summer of investment, expectations have risen dramatically, with many fans believing that the current squad possesses the quality and depth required to compete successfully on multiple fronts. Over the past few campaigns, Arsenal have come agonisingly close to major silverware, and this term is widely viewed as their best opportunity yet to convert progress into tangible success.
The club’s management and players have worked tirelessly to rebuild Arsenal into a competitive and respected force both domestically and in Europe. Yet for many supporters, effort alone is no longer enough. The demand now is for results and, more importantly, trophies. The Gunners’ impressive performances in recent seasons have rekindled belief, but true validation will only arrive when the team finally ends its silverware drought.
The Debate Over Priorities
Some observers have suggested that Arsenal should focus on the Carabao Cup, given it is the first and most accessible competition of the season. Last season, the Gunners reached the semi-final stage of the tournament, a promising sign that they have the depth to contend on multiple fronts. Supporters are hopeful that the team can go one step further this year and secure that piece of silverware.
However, questions remain over whether winning only the Carabao Cup would be enough to satisfy both fans and the club’s leadership. For a side of Arsenal’s stature and ambition, expectations now extend far beyond domestic cup success. The Carabao Cup, while valuable as a morale booster and a signal of progress, is often viewed as a secondary prize compared to the Premier League and Champions League titles that supporters crave most.
The Weight of Expectation on Mikel Arteta
Arsenal’s last major honour came in 2020, and while any trophy would be welcomed as evidence of progress, it may not be sufficient to meet the ambitions that have been set following significant summer spending. Arteta has been backed heavily in the transfer market, and the board’s faith in his vision is clear. Yet such investment inevitably brings pressure.
Winning only the Carabao Cup could be seen as a modest return for a club that has invested heavily and built one of the most competitive squads in England. The reality is that Arsenal are now expected to challenge for the highest honours. Anything less might be viewed as a step forward, but not the ultimate fulfilment of their potential.
Premier league trophy is what arsenal club and fan base what’s,we need to capitalize on it this season because of the quality players we have, champions league is another one.
Liverpool lost today to a struggling Man united they will still lose more because they are shambolic everywhere including the coaches,for us we better not lose our matches, Manchester city will also stumble along the way haaland has been bailing them out several times their time with run out soon.
Let’s hope so.
City are counting on Pep’s new fast-countering approach right now, and Haaland’s resultant goals, so a drop off in form with him or the wide players could give us more breathing room. That said, if Rodri rediscovers form later in the campaign, they will have more flexibility and easily be our biggest threat.
As far as Liverpool goes, I’m not sure Slot has figured out what to do yet. He threw all of his Galacticos on against Man United, and still lost to Harry Maguire, LOL!
Yes in the sense top 4 and a trophy I see enough fans saying that’s okay .
Remember some say trophies are not everything so I think Koronke Family and enough Gooners will be content
Arsenal must prioritize winning major Silverware such as the premier league or champions league in this campaign, partly due to pressure from pass near missis, squad investment, and fans expectations.
While a trophy is crucial, the club should not be defined solely by it, as progress includes building a winning culture, developing a clear identity, and consistently competing at the highest level.
Success is not limited to just winning, but also about the continuous journey of improvement that can can build a stronger more competitive team for the future.
Think am beginning to sound like a scratch record 😃
How can you create a winning culture if you don’t win anything ?
Depends on how how you define a winning culture.
Depends if your measuring it on games won, a winning run, or winning trophies.
A winning run might be measured by the number of times one qualifies for the CL, as Arsene Wenger was measured by from both you and myself amongst others.
I define a winning culture by …..winning things lol
If for example Arteta left tomorrow I wouldn’t say ….the winning culture returned
I don’t understand your last sentence and why you keep using “lol” is rather childish.
I gave you different examples of how one can define a winning culture, so why not address those?
Knocking on the door for three consecutive seasons does showing consistency
But there does appears to be a winning culture at Arsenal, driven by a combination of a strong to the current campaign, increase squad depth and resilience and a new focus on leadership and accountability.
The gaffer has instilled a mentality of finding ways to win.
The team defensive strength and ability to secure results, even with key players out ARE KEY INDICATORS OF THIS WINNING CULTURE
Did we knock on the door last season.?
It’s opinions of course but in my opinion you cant be a club who doesn’t win anything but then say there is a winning culture lol
Yes our winning mentality took us to second in the last campaign, but we must become greedy and win more.
I guess those who have been saying we need to win a trophy and not worry about stability etc etc will be more than pleased to see a trophy parade.
Myself, I’d rather see us ensuring another CL season by finishing in the qualifying places for said competition than winning the Carabo cup.
I believe just by qualifying we will earn more than actually winning said Carabo cup, thus allowing even more investment into the club by our owner.
I’m hoping for bigger fish to fry and in this order – PL CL FA CUP but the Carabo cup would be a tasty opener I guess.
Agree, though I think Top 4 is pretty locked in unless something goes horribly wrong with injuries…
Both domestic trophies are very realistic ambitions given the squad quality. Arteta also seems to have figured out in recent games how to best deploy the players too. If we don’t get to the finals of at least one, I think there will be questions raised.
Top 4?
I cannot really see how we’d NOT achieve this, given the state of the competition…
PL champions?
Strong possibility. (Almost) everything structural is in place, we’re doing well with the points tally early on, and crucially, we keep winning away at against mid-table teams, where we dropped winnable points in the past. Those three are all key positive indicators when compared with previous seasons. Though, I would never underestimate Guardiola’s uncanny ability to snatch a league title in the run-in.
CL?
Always going to be a long shot given the nature of the tournament. Making the quarters or semis again would be a decent enough result. The finals would be a genuine achievement. Winning it all would get Arteta a statue outside the Emirates.
Good breakdown Bergkampfwagen
but it seems manure are, finally, starting to get things together.
I see ourselves, city115, pool, chelsea, brighton, manure and palace being involved at the end of the season.
Oh your confused , he would lose job if he didn’t qualify for CL
So let’s say if we finish top 4 , i think he keeps job so of course top 4 and Carabo Cup would be enough
Well Dan, he didn’t lose his job when he DIDN’T qualify for the CL, so I guess your confused!!
Because we were not in the CL at the time were we ?
So they believed rightly that long term he was good enough to get us in the CL ?
Not getting your argument
Kind of saying the same thing ?
So if we finished 5th this season you don’t think he would be sacked ?
No, your confused mate!!
You have said many times that Arteta would only get sacked if he didn’t qualified for the CL.
But he didn’t in his second and third season (8th and 5th) and, as we know, he didn’t get the sack.
So your argument falls down twice!!
Do I think he will be sacked if we finish 5th?
Depends if we win the CL, FA cup or Carabo cup and whether we have the same horrendous injury list that we had last season.
Not an argument, an opinion
I was asked will winning the Cup be enough and im saying as long as he finishes top 4 he will stay in the job
Your agreeing so what’s the issue lol
Agree. Top 4 and Carabao would be easily enough. Failure to make Top 4 would put his job in jeopardy. Though I expect he’ll need to also do well in the CL too or questions will be raised, as advancement there means lots more cash.
Our previous manager never got the sack for failing to qualify for the CL in 2017. In fact he signed a new 2 year contract.
Oh here .he comes lol
But Uni Emery did ,?
So maybe they look at the individual and think he’s good enough /not good enough to get in top 4
Just my opinion but to have that investment and then finish outside top 4 would put allot of pressure on from fans and club would act
Top 4 he be okay
“Oh here he .comes lol” ???
Unai Emery never got the sack for failing to qualify for the CL, he got the sack because he had lost the dressing room.
Well just giving my opinion to the article .
Yes Carabo Cup will be enough as long as we remain in the CL
And your wrong again
The club statement said the results and performances were at the level required lol
The Carabao Cup would be a start.
The FACup in 2020 was played in empty stadiums and Arteta wasn’t given any credit because it was won by the AW and UE players he inherited. The same has to be said of Slot who won the league with Klopp’s players
The years that followed belonged to City until last year. My excuse was the season long disruption caused by our best players being injured for long periods. It says a lot about the club and how they managed to maintain 2nd in the face of this crisis.
The owners have invested and I expect a better showing. There really can be rotation without any obvious drop off now. The lack of it before was our undoing. Liverpool have shown frailties which goes to show that anyone saying that they would win the league when we lost to them was jumping the gun. The league is more open this year but I expect Arsenal to show that they have the tools to compete strongly in all competitions
We need to win trophies to ‘validate’ our progress.
While the Premier League and / or the Champions League should be our highest ambitions if possible,
The Carabao and F A Cup, should not be diminished.
Liverpool and Man U have won the Carabao many many times between them – It didn’t hold them back from the Prem or the C L, and they were very successful on all fronts – that’s what ‘The Arsenal’ should be aiming for.