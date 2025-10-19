Will winning only the Carabao Cup be enough for Arteta to remain at Arsenal?

Arsenal supporters enter this season with clear ambitions, their hopes firmly set on seeing the team lift a major trophy such as the Premier League or the Champions League. Following a substantial summer of investment, expectations have risen dramatically, with many fans believing that the current squad possesses the quality and depth required to compete successfully on multiple fronts. Over the past few campaigns, Arsenal have come agonisingly close to major silverware, and this term is widely viewed as their best opportunity yet to convert progress into tangible success.

The club’s management and players have worked tirelessly to rebuild Arsenal into a competitive and respected force both domestically and in Europe. Yet for many supporters, effort alone is no longer enough. The demand now is for results and, more importantly, trophies. The Gunners’ impressive performances in recent seasons have rekindled belief, but true validation will only arrive when the team finally ends its silverware drought.

The Debate Over Priorities

Some observers have suggested that Arsenal should focus on the Carabao Cup, given it is the first and most accessible competition of the season. Last season, the Gunners reached the semi-final stage of the tournament, a promising sign that they have the depth to contend on multiple fronts. Supporters are hopeful that the team can go one step further this year and secure that piece of silverware.

However, questions remain over whether winning only the Carabao Cup would be enough to satisfy both fans and the club’s leadership. For a side of Arsenal’s stature and ambition, expectations now extend far beyond domestic cup success. The Carabao Cup, while valuable as a morale booster and a signal of progress, is often viewed as a secondary prize compared to the Premier League and Champions League titles that supporters crave most.

The Weight of Expectation on Mikel Arteta

Arsenal’s last major honour came in 2020, and while any trophy would be welcomed as evidence of progress, it may not be sufficient to meet the ambitions that have been set following significant summer spending. Arteta has been backed heavily in the transfer market, and the board’s faith in his vision is clear. Yet such investment inevitably brings pressure.

Winning only the Carabao Cup could be seen as a modest return for a club that has invested heavily and built one of the most competitive squads in England. The reality is that Arsenal are now expected to challenge for the highest honours. Anything less might be viewed as a step forward, but not the ultimate fulfilment of their potential.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…