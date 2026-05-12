Will World Cup teams copy Arsenal’s set-piece tactics

Arsenal have relied heavily on set pieces to secure important results since the beginning of the season, with their effectiveness from dead-ball situations becoming one of the most discussed aspects of their game. Rival supporters have frequently criticised the Gunners for their reliance on corners and free kicks, often exaggerating the extent to which the team depends on those situations.

Despite the criticism, Arsenal are far from the only side to utilise set pieces as a major attacking weapon. Every team attempts to take advantage of opportunities from corners and free kicks, but Arsenal have simply developed more effective strategies to maximise those moments. Their organisation, movement, and delivery have consistently created problems for opposing defences throughout the campaign.

Arsenal’s Set Piece Strength

The Gunners’ success from dead-ball situations has become one of their defining qualities under Mikel Arteta. Arsenal’s coaching staff have clearly invested significant time into refining routines that can unlock stubborn defences, and the results have reflected that effort.

Several Arsenal players are also expected to represent their national teams at the upcoming World Cup, and there has been speculation that some countries could attempt to replicate the club’s approach during the tournament. Strong aerial players and organised routines could become important factors in tightly contested international matches.

However, there remains debate over whether national teams will have enough preparation time to perfect such strategies. Unlike club football, international tournaments provide limited opportunities for extended training sessions and tactical work.

Gilberto Silva Shares His View

As reported by Mirror Football, Gilberto Silva believes set pieces may still play a role at the World Cup, but he does not expect them to dominate matches in the same way they can at club level.

He said: “Arsenal have got good centre-backs with Gabriel and Willian Saliba but I’m not sure if the World Cup is going to be the same as you do not have so much time to prepare teams for the tournament.

“Of course it can be a weapon and you can use it but I’m not sure it will be the main one. I think the games may be tight and they may use transitions and other methods to break through. But I don’t think the set-piece is going to be the main aspect at this World Cup.”

His comments underline the belief that while set pieces remain valuable, tactical flexibility and transitions may ultimately prove more decisive on the international stage.

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