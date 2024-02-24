William Gallas advises Arsenal to snub Osimhen and sign Premier League striker

William Gallas holds the opinion that Dominic Solanke would be a more favourable signing for Arsenal compared to Victor Osimhen as the Gunners explore the possibility of acquiring both players.

With Mikel Arteta’s team in search of a new striker, various names, including Ivan Toney and Osimhen, have surfaced on their radar. Osimhen, who played a key role in Napoli’s Serie A title victory last season, is attracting interest from the Premier League.

However, Gallas suggests that Osimhen’s personality might be too strong for Arteta’s liking. On the other hand, Solanke is considered a potentially better fit for Arsenal according to Gallas. The Gunners continue to monitor their options as they look to reinforce their attacking lineup ahead of the upcoming season.

Gallas said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I think Arsenal needs one striker who is different than Gabriel Jesus. One striker who is physically better can help the team play a different style of football.

“Osimhen, Toney or Solanke? It’s a good question! It’s not just about the quality of the players but it’s if the player can have a good relationship with the manager.

“If you have a strong character and a strong personality, that might not suit what the manager wants.

“I’m not sure about Victor Osimhen. He has a strong character but I’m not sure if he’ll have a good relationship with Arteta.

“If I was Arteta, I would sign for Dominic Solanke, who is also a cheaper option than Osimhen and Toney.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We trust Arteta to make the right decision when it comes to which player he needs to add to his squad.

The gaffer has signed several players in the past who have done well for the team, and we expect him to make the right pick among the striker options available to him.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…