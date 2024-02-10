William Gallas gives his opinion on Arsenal’s celebration against Liverpool

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has commented on the criticisms the Gunners received following their victory over Liverpool.

The Gunners secured a morale-boosting 3-1 victory against the Reds, a result that pushed them back into the reckoning in the title race.

They have also blown the race open and need to keep winning to be crowned champions at the end of the term.

Arsenal were so relieved to have won that game and celebrated wildly at the end of the fixture.

Critics say it was too much, and they celebrated like they had won the league, which is not the case.

But Gallas thinks they celebrated because they were happy with the result and it was a huge one.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“When you win a game like this, the emotions come out and you have to celebrate after the match. I don’t know how long they stayed on the pitch after the game but the title race is still on and there’s another 15 games left in the season.

“You have to be sure at the end of the season that you will be champions otherwise people, especially fans, will jump on you!

“If Carragher wasn’t happy with Arsenal players celebrating after the game, if Liverpool win the Premier League, I’m sure Carragher will make jokes about the celebrations from yesterday’s game. Arsenal have to play every game like they did against Liverpool!”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Defeating Liverpool in that game will forever be a big deal and could be looked back on as the turning point in our season if we eventually become champions.

