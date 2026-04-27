William Gallas lays the blame for Gyokeres struggles on Arsenal

William Gallas has discussed Viktor Gyokeres’ struggles during his first season at Arsenal, with the Gunners finding it difficult to help him reproduce the form that persuaded them to sign him from Sporting Club. The Swedish striker arrived with significant expectations after establishing himself as one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe.

During his two seasons at Sporting, Gyokeres built a reputation as a prolific goalscorer and attracted interest from several leading clubs. After lengthy negotiations, Arsenal won the race for his signature and expected him to bring a strong return of goals to the Emirates.

Arsenal Still Waiting for More Goals

Although Arsenal are pleased with his work rate whenever he plays, they are still seeking greater output in front of goal. The club will want the striker to raise his level in the remaining matches of the season and make a stronger contribution in decisive moments.

Gallas believes the issue is not solely with the player, but also with the way Arsenal use him. According to Mirror Football, the former defender feels the team are not playing to Gyokeres’ strengths and is failing to supply him with the type of passes that would allow him to thrive.

Gallas Questions Arsenal Style

He said, “When Arsenal play on the counter attack, I think sometimes the midfielders have to look for Viktor Gyokeres to give him the ball at the first opportunity.”

Gallas continued, “Gyokeres always asks for the ball in front, in the space, but he doesn’t get the ball, because the midfielder wants to keep the ball. That is the style of Arsenal. He has scored goals but he hasn’t scored enough goals so he has to reach a minimum 20 goals next season and it will be difficult for him if Arsenal are going to play the same way because he doesn’t really dominate the league physically like he did in Portugal.”

His comments suggest that Arsenal may need to adjust their attacking approach if they are to get the best from the striker. Supplying him earlier in transitions and using his movement more effectively could help unlock the qualities that made him such a sought-after signing.

For Gyokeres, the remainder of the campaign could be important in building confidence and proving he can become the reliable goalscorer Arsenal expected when they brought him to North London.