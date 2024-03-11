William Gallas makes ambitious striker suggestions to Arsenal

William Gallas insists that a striker like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland would instantly make Arsenal unstoppable.
The Gunners are in the market for a new frontman, with Mbappe and Haaland emerging as the best strikers in the world.
Mbappe is set to leave PSG and is widely expected to join Real Madrid once the current campaign concludes. However, he has not officially confirmed his move, leading to speculation about his future.
On the other hand, Haaland achieved a treble with Manchester City last season and seems content to stay with the team. Nevertheless, the Norwegian has mentioned that the future is uncertain, acknowledging the unpredictability of football, even though a move from City to the Emirates is highly unlikely.
Speaking on strikers, Gallas said, as quoted by The Sun:
“I’d sign [Erling Halaand and Kylian Mbappe] both! They’re both unbelievable players who have completely different styles for scoring goals.
“At the moment, Erling Haaland has not been at his best since he came back from his injury. Haaland has missed a lot of chances, like the one against Manchester United.
“He’s not back in his best shape yet, but I would still sign both players to win a treble at a club like Arsenal or Chelsea. Every opponent would be in trouble if they played together.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Haaland and Mbappe are two of the world’s best strikers, and we are not surprised that they have been linked with a move to the Emirates.
However, it is almost impossible for us to sign either, and we must focus on the goalscorers within our reach.
I have seen this done in the USA with American football players on huge wages, whereby special sponsorship structures were put in place to pay the players wages with also special add-on incentives.
Arsenal “can” afford Mbappe’s wage, by getting in a personal sponsorship deal for arguably the best player in the world. The sponsor would pay for most of Mbappe’s wages through advertisement, shoes, accessories etc..
Arsenal could also give him a £60 million joining fee or instead create a special incentive add-on by offer him a percentage of his sell on value.
For example if Arsenal sell him after 4 or 5 years say for £160 million then he would get 50% of that free when sold.
There is no real excuse why Arsenal cannot afford Mbappe. If I was Edu I would make it happen. You have heard it first from this blogg!
Dear son, those chocs are not good for you!
My word, Edu job could be on the line 🙂
I don’t think Gallas is earning himself a lot respect in the punditry scene. Does he think managing an elite club is synonymous to managing an FUT or football manager video game? not even in football manager will his idea be a success. Really poor from him, i’m so dissapointed given he once captained our club.
I think Arsenal can sign Kylian Mbappe on the free per say next summer. But if they want to sign him. And Mbappe does agree to join Arsenal .
But the problem that will compel Arsenal to forget about the possibility of them signing Mbappe next summer. Is the astronomical financial cost that will be involved before they can sign him.
But which I think Arsenal won’t want to undertake. But instead go after the signing of a top quality striker’s signing different from Mbappe. But who can and will give them what they want to get next season.
On the personal level of things as concerns to Arsenal striker’s signing next summer. I think Victor Osimhen can and will give Arsenal what they want to get next season if they sign him next summer.
But let us see what game he will at away to Barca play in the Ucl for Napoli. If his performance in the match will lead to Napoli knocking out Barca from the competition on Wetness night.
Gallas was never the brightest cookie in toolshed