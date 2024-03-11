William Gallas makes ambitious striker suggestions to Arsenal

William Gallas insists that a striker like Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland would instantly make Arsenal unstoppable.

The Gunners are in the market for a new frontman, with Mbappe and Haaland emerging as the best strikers in the world.

Mbappe is set to leave PSG and is widely expected to join Real Madrid once the current campaign concludes. However, he has not officially confirmed his move, leading to speculation about his future.

On the other hand, Haaland achieved a treble with Manchester City last season and seems content to stay with the team. Nevertheless, the Norwegian has mentioned that the future is uncertain, acknowledging the unpredictability of football, even though a move from City to the Emirates is highly unlikely.

Speaking on strikers, Gallas said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I’d sign [Erling Halaand and Kylian Mbappe] both! They’re both unbelievable players who have completely different styles for scoring goals.

“At the moment, Erling Haaland has not been at his best since he came back from his injury. Haaland has missed a lot of chances, like the one against Manchester United.

“He’s not back in his best shape yet, but I would still sign both players to win a treble at a club like Arsenal or Chelsea. Every opponent would be in trouble if they played together.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Haaland and Mbappe are two of the world’s best strikers, and we are not surprised that they have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

However, it is almost impossible for us to sign either, and we must focus on the goalscorers within our reach.

