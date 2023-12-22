William Gallas praises Mikel Arteta for transforming Arsenal

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas has expressed his admiration for how the Gunners have transformed into one of the premier clubs in Europe under the management of Mikel Arteta.

After enduring several seasons of mediocrity, Arteta was appointed as the club’s manager at the end of 2019. Upon his arrival, the Spanish coach emphasised the need to change the culture at the Emirates, and he has steadfastly worked towards that goal.

Arsenal, once considered a struggling giant in English football, has undergone a significant turnaround under Arteta’s guidance. They have evolved into title challengers and now stand as one of the teams to be reckoned with in the league.

Gallas has been impressed and said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“What he brought to Arsenal is the desire to win games. The team plays like soldiers. When they don’t play well, they always need one or two extra players to motivate the others.”

Under Arteta, we have rebuilt some of our reputation and if we win the league, we would have come full circle under the Spanish gaffer.

Every season, his team gets better and there is a feeling that we could win the Premier League soon.

The boys just need to keep following his instructions and do their best to win as many matches as possible.

